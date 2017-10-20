16 Scary-Good Cocktails (AKA Halloween Candy for Adults)

10 Black Barrel Cider

This drink can be served hot or cold and features tequila. Any questions?

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part Apple Cider

¾ part Cinnamon Syrup*

1 part Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura® Bitters

2 parts Water

Directions:

*To make cinnamon syrup: Mix together 1 part sugar, 1 part water and 4 crushed cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil (approximately 1-2 minutes). Once cooled down, strain into a glass.

Lastly, combine all ingredients together and serve. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an apple wedge. Can be served hot or cold.