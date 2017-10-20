Today's Top Stories
16 Scary-Good Cocktails (AKA Halloween Candy for Adults)

No tricks, just treats.

Design by Ashka Shen
Oct 20, 2017

Halloween. A time of terrible costumes, nostalgia-inducing TV movies, and kids knocking at your door asking for candy (the amount of which, let's be real, has considerably diminished since time of purchase). Make your holiday a little brighter with these delicious boozy drinks and say cheers to being an adult (or something like one).

1 The Zombie
Courtesy

As sweet as a handful of Halloween treats.

Ingredients:

2 parts BACARDÍ Superior

1.75 parts BACARDÍ Gold

1 part Triple Sec

2 parts Orange Juice

1 part Lime Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

0.25 part Grenadine

Orange Slice and Cherry, for garnish

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Stir with a bar spoon and garnish with a cherry and orange slice.

Courtesy of Bacardi

2 Poisoned Apple Pie

Here's one boozy way to get in on the charcoal trend—and don't fret if any gets on your teeth.

Ingredients:

2 oz. IZZE Sparkling Juice Apple

2 oz. Dark, Aged Rum

1/2 oz. Heavy Cream

1/2 oz.Cinnamon Syrup (recipe below)

1 Medium Egg White

Two pinches Activated Charcoal Powder

Activated Charcoal and Dash of Cinnamon, for garnish

Directions:

Add the rum, cream, cinnamon syrup, and egg white into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice to shaker and shake again to chill. Strain into a coupe or fluted glass. Slowly pour the IZZE Sparkling Juice Apple into the same glass. Sprinkle activated charcoal powder and cinnamon on top to garnish.

Courtesy of IZZE

3 Cauldron Punch

A fizzy witches brew.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Rum

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

4 oz. IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate Juice

1 Small Cube Dry Ice

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker except IZZE® Sparkling Juice Pomegranate and dry ice. Shake and strain into a glass. Top with IZZE® Sparkling Juice Pomegranate and add dry ice.*

*Do not ingest dry ice.

Courtesy of IZZE

4 Spooky Sunrise

For those with a serious sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

3 oz. TROPICANA® Tangerine Lemonade

1 ½ oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Grenadine

Orange Slice, for garnish

Directions:

Rim a chilled Collins glass with black sugar. Add the tequila and TROPICANA Tangerine Lemonade. Float the grenadine on top. Garnish with an orange slice.

Courtesy of Tropicana

5 Sleepy Hollow
Courtesy Company

This drink by Josh Mazza at The Gilroy is definitely a head-turner—but fear not, it's just as delicious without the dry ice.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. The Black Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky

3/4 oz. Bittermans Coffee Liqueur

1/2 oz. Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur

2 1/2 oz. Almond Milk

Directions:

Build into a Tiki mug. Add 1 pellet dry ice. Garnish with grated chocolate.

6 The Black Devil
GettySteve Brown Photography

The ultimate devil's advocate, this drink is sweet to taste but has a savory aftertaste when you sample the olive garnish.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 oz. Absolut Kurant

1/2 oz. Chambord or Black Raspberry liqueur

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

Splash of Blackberry Brandy (optional)

3 Skewered Black Olives on Rim

Directions:

Build in a mixing tin, add all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with three black olives skewered for decoration on rim and orange twist in the cocktail for taste.

7 Blood Orange Blossom
Courtesy Company

Bitter but slightly sweet, this cocktail is exactly the drink you'd want on Hallow's Eve.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

0.5 oz. Aperol

1 Blood Orange Wedge

Directions:

Muddle blood orange wedge with syrup in a mixing glass. Add ice and remaining ingredients. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

8 Doctor's Note
<p>A cocktail from Bar 54 in NYC, this one-and-done drink features Jameson, maple syrup, and an egg white. </p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1.5 Jameson </p><p>.5 Dem Syrup </p><p>1/2 Egg White </p><p>.75 Lemon </p><p>Bar Spoon Maple Syrup </p><p>Muddled clove and sage </p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Shaken and strained over cold draft ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with sage. </p>
Courtesy Company

A cocktail from Bar 54 in NYC, this one-and-done drink features Jameson, maple syrup, and an egg white.

Ingredients:

1.5 Jameson

.5 Dem Syrup

1/2 Egg White

.75 Lemon

Bar Spoon Maple Syrup

Muddled Clove and Sage

Directions:

Shaken and strained over cold draft ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with sage.

9 Corpse Reviver
<p>Another one from Bar 54, this cocktail features lemon and triple sec for a delicious fruity drink. But don't be fooled—it packs a punch with gin, Lillet, and absinthe. </p><p><strong>Ingredients: </strong></p><p>1 oz gin </p><p>1 oz Lillet </p><p>1 oz cointreau (triple sec)</p><p>1 oz lemon </p><p>Splash of absinthe</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Shake all ingredients together over ice. Served in a coupe with 2 cherries. </p>
Courtesy Company

Another one from Bar 54, this cocktail features lemon and triple sec for a delicious fruity drink. But don't be fooled—it packs a punch with gin, Lillet, and absinthe.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Lillet

1 oz. Cointreau (triple sec)

1 oz. Lemon

Splash of Absinthe

Directions:

Shake all ingredients together over ice. Served in a coupe with 2 cherries.

10 Black Barrel Cider
<p>This drink can be served hot or cold and features tequila. Any questions?</p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila</p><p>¾ part apple cider</p><p>¾ part cinnamon syrup*</p><p>1 part lemon juice</p><p>2 dashes Angostura® Bitters</p><p>2 parts water</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>*To make cinnamon syrup: Mix together 1 part sugar, 1 part water and 4 crushed cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil (approximately 1-2 minutes). Once cooled down, strain into a glass.</p><p>Lastly, Combine all ingredients together and serve. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an apple wedge. Can be served hot or cold.</p>
Courtesy Company

This drink can be served hot or cold and features tequila. Any questions?

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part Apple Cider

¾ part Cinnamon Syrup*

1 part Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura® Bitters

2 parts Water

Directions:

*To make cinnamon syrup: Mix together 1 part sugar, 1 part water and 4 crushed cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil (approximately 1-2 minutes). Once cooled down, strain into a glass.

Lastly, combine all ingredients together and serve. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an apple wedge. Can be served hot or cold.

11 Spooky Slime
<p>Make these shooters for a party, or make the cocktail version (below) for a spooky-chic dinner (even if it's just of one). </p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>3 oz. Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime (or other soda)</p><p>Splash of orange juice</p><p>1 package of green Jello</p><p>2 cups boiling water</p><p>4 cups cold water</p><p>(Cocktail version: Add 1 1/2 oz. tequila)</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Follow the instructions indicated on the package to make the Jello (with boiling water). Stir in the cold water and allow to chill for 3-4 hours. Use a utensil to break up the jello into small pieces. After that, shake together Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime and orange juice and pour into a chilled glass rimmed with salt. Add 1/2 cup of green Jello and stir slowly. Let Jello set in fridge before serving. </p>
Courtesy Company

Make these shooters for a party, or make the cocktail version (below) for a spooky-chic dinner (even if it's just of one).

Ingredients:

3 oz. Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime (or other soda)

Splash of Orange Juice

1 package of Green Jello

2 cups Boiling Water

4 cups Cold Water

(Cocktail Version: Add 1 1/2 oz. tequila)

Directions:

Follow the instructions indicated on the package to make the Jello (with boiling water). Stir in the cold water and allow to chill for 3-4 hours. Use a utensil to break up the jello into small pieces. After that, shake together Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime and orange juice and pour into a chilled glass rimmed with salt. Add 1/2 cup of green Jello and stir slowly. Let Jello set in fridge before serving.

12 Bobbing for Apples
<p>This delicious drink is the perfect representation of fall—you know, the boozy representation.</p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1.25 oz. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin</p><p>1 oz. apple juice</p><p>0.5 oz. fresh lime juice</p><p>0.5 oz. honey</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Shake all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fine-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.</p>
Courtesy Company

This delicious drink is the perfect representation of fall—you know, the boozy representation.

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

1 oz. Apple Juice

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Honey

Directions:

Shake all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fine-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.

13 Pumpkin Spike
<p>PSL? Please.</p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1.25 oz. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin</p><p>1 oz. pumpkin puree</p><p>1 whole egg</p><p>.5 oz. maple syrup</p><p>1 bar spoon of sugar (or spoon of sugar)</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Dry shake until emulsified (about one minute). Add ice and shake again, vigorously. Double strain into a martini glass. Dust the top with nutmeg to garnish.</p>
Courtesy Company

PSL? Please.

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

1 oz. Pumpkin Puree

1 Whole Egg

.5 oz. Maple Syrup

1 bar spoon Sugar (or spoon of sugar)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Dry shake until emulsified (about one minute). Add ice and shake again, vigorously. Double strain into a martini glass. Dust the top with nutmeg to garnish.

14 Eerie Green
GettyCarin Krasner

Not for the faint of heart.

Ingredients:

1 slice Serrano Green Chili

3 oz. Freshly Extracted Green Tomato Juice

2 oz. Martin Millers Gin (Not London Dry)

Directions:

Muddle serrano chili slice once. Combine ingredients in mixing glass. Add ice and shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Double-strain ingredients over fresh ice so chili seeds stay out of the drinks.

15 Ghost Martini
<p>Two ingredients make this as quick and easy as saying "boo." </p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>3 Parts elit by Stolichnaya</p><p>Cocktail onion</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p>Pour elit into a mixing glass with ice and stir until ice cold. Strain and serve up. Garnish with a cocktail onion.</p>
Courtesy Company

Two ingredients make this as quick and easy as saying "boo."

Ingredients:

3 Parts Elit by Stolichnaya

Cocktail Onion

Directions:

Pour elit into a mixing glass with ice and stir until ice cold. Strain and serve up. Garnish with a cocktail onion.

16 Blood Punch
<p>Make a glass or make enough for a huge punch bowl. There are no rules. </p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong> </p><p>1 parts Malibu® Black </p><p>½ part orange juice </p><p>½ part cranberry juice </p><p>½ part pineapple juice </p><p><strong>Directions:</strong> </p><p>Build in a pint glass filled with ice. Garnish with black licorice.</p>
Courtesy Company

Make a glass or make enough for a huge punch bowl. There are no rules.

Ingredients:

1 parts Malibu® Black

½ part Orange Juice

½ part Cranberry Juice

½ part Pineapple Juice

Directions:

Build in a pint glass filled with ice. Garnish with black licorice.

