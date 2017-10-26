15 Champagne Cocktail Recipes Worth Throwing a Party For

Poppin' bottles.
From our favorite festive holiday cocktails to the chilled bubbly drinks we deserve all year-round, here, 15 delicious champagne cocktails worthy of a toast.
Ingredients:
3 oz. Champagne, chilled
Cotton Candy
1oz. Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade
Directions:
Fill champagne flutes with champagne and Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade. Place a small 2” piece of cotton candy on top of glass as a garnish. Push the cotton candy into the glass for a fun disappearing effect.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Ingredients:
1 Part Champagne
1 Part Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry
Directions:
Mix and garnish with small lavender sprig.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Ingredients:
6 Medium-Size Strawberries
20 White Seedless Grapes
3 oz. Orange Liqueur (preferably Cointreau)
3 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
12 oz. Sauvignon Blanc (preferably from New Zealand)
1 bottle (750ml) Moët Imperial Rose
4 Cinnamon Sticks
Directions:
In a pitcher muddle the strawberries and grapes, then add the orange liqueur, lemon juice, Sauvignon blanc, cinnamon, and champagne. Add ice and stir. Serve into a goblet or red wine glass with ice and garnish with 1 orange slice and 1 lemon wheel per serving.
Courtesy of Moët & Chandon
Ingredients:
3 oz. Moët Imperial Brut
0.5 oz. Honey Syrup (equal parts honey and hot water)
0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
1 oz. Cognac Hennessy VS
1 quarter-size Fresh Ginger
Directions:
In a shaker, muddle the ginger with the honey syrup and lemon juice, then add the cognac, ice and shake. Double strain into a rocks glass with a big ice cube. Add the Moët Brut Imperial and garnish with a candied ginger in a pick.
Courtesy of Moët & Chandon
Ingredients:
3 oz. Champagne
1.5 oz. Orange Juice
1.5 oz. Sparkling Ice Pomegranate Blueberry
Mint Leaves, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all into champagne flute. Garnish with mint leaves.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Ingredients:
4 oz. Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial infused with Pomegranate White Tea
1.25 oz. Belvedere Vodka
1.5 oz. Ginger Beer
2 oz. Angostura (Aromatic) Bitters
Pomegranate Ice Cubes
Crystallized Ginger and a Sparkler, for garnish
Ice Cubes with Pomegranate Seeds Frozen into them
Directions:
Build in glass. Take one pomegranate white tea bag and steep it in 4 oz. of Moët Ice Imperial for 2 minutes. Add Belvedere Vodka and Ginger Beer. Add pomegranate ice cubes. Garnish with skewered crystallized ginger and a sparkler.
Courtesy of Moët & Chandon
Ingredients:
Sparkling Ice, assorted flavors
1 bottle Champagne
Popsicles, complementary flavors
Directions:
In a wine glass, pour equal parts Sparkling Ice and Champagne. Place a popsicle in upside down and serve.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Ingredients:
5-6 Large Ice Cubes
1-2 Slices of Pear
2-3 Mint Leaves
Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne
Directions:
Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add pear slices, top with Veuve Clicquot Rich, and finish with leaves of fresh mint.
Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot
Ingredients:
5-6 Large Ice Cubes
2-3 Zests of Lime
Handful of Cranberries
Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne
Directions:
Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add cranberries, sprinkle with lime zests, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé.
Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot
Ingredients:
1.25 oz. NOLET'S Silver Gin
.5 oz. Fruit Lab Hibiscus Liqueur
.25 oz. Lemon Juice
4 dashes Bar Keep Lavender Bitters
3 oz. Brut Cava
Directions:
Combine NOLET'S, hibiscus liqueur, lemon, and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake for 3-4 seconds, strain into a champagne flute, and top with approximately 3 oz. of Brut Cava. Garnish with fresh blueberries and/or lavender.
Created by by Tim Wells of Revival Social Club
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Patrón Reposado
.75 oz. Lemon Juice
.5 oz. Cinnamon Syrup*
1 heaping barspoon Pomegranate Seeds
Prosecco
Directions:
Build in shaker, adding tequila, juice, syrup, seeds, and then ice. Shake vigorously and fine strain into a champagne flute. Top with Prosecco and then drop a bar spoon of pomegranate seeds into drink. Add 1 dash of angostura bitters to float on top.
Combine 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 2 sticks of Mexican cinnamon (broken into pieces) in a sauce pan over medium heat and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved and a prominent cinnamon flavor develops. Transfer to a glass jar and Let cool. Store in refrigerator up to one month.
Created by Zachary Taylor of Dirty Water
Ingredients:
1 oz. Jack Daniel's Winter Jack Tennessee Cider
1 oz. Apple Cider
1 oz. Korbel® Champagne
Directions:
Fill glass with 1 part of each ingredient.
Courtesy of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Ingredients:
Bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore
1 cup Gin
¼ Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
2 tsp. Sugar
Lemon Spiral (garnish)
Directions:
Fill cocktail shaker with ice, gin, lemon juice, and sugar. Pour into champagne flute. Top with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore. Stir and garnish with lemon spiral.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Reyka Vodka
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
1/2 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup**
1/2 oz. Apricot Eau De Vie
Top Dry Champagne
Half Passion Fruit Float or Lemon Wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except champagne. Shake, top, garnish, and serve.
**Make a normal simple syrup. For every 24 oz. of simple syrup, add .5 oz. vanilla extract
Courtesy of Reyka Vodka
A Kool-Aid color with a grownup taste.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Viniq Original Shimmery Liqueur
2 oz. Champagne
1 oz. Sparkling Water
Directions:
Chill all ingredients for 2 hours prior to serving. Add ice to wine glass. Add Viniq Original, champagne, and sparkling water to the wine glass. Stir mixture and garnish with a lime wheel.
Courtesy of Viniq Liqueur