15 Champagne Cocktail Recipes Worth Throwing a Party For

10 Wake Up & Smell the Roses

Ingredients:



1.25 oz. NOLET'S Silver Gin

.5 oz. Fruit Lab Hibiscus Liqueur

.25 oz. Lemon Juice

4 dashes Bar Keep Lavender Bitters

3 oz. Brut Cava

Directions:

Combine NOLET'S, hibiscus liqueur, lemon, and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake for 3-4 seconds, strain into a champagne flute, and top with approximately 3 oz. of Brut Cava. Garnish with fresh blueberries and/or lavender.

Created by by Tim Wells of Revival Social Club