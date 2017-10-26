Today's Top Stories
15 Champagne Cocktail Recipes Worth Throwing a Party For

Poppin' bottles.

From our favorite festive holiday cocktails to the chilled bubbly drinks we deserve all year-round, here, 15 delicious champagne cocktails worthy of a toast.

1 Disappearing Candy Trick
Ingredients:

3 oz. Champagne, chilled

Cotton Candy

1oz. Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

Directions:

Fill champagne flutes with champagne and Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade. Place a small 2” piece of cotton candy on top of glass as a garnish. Push the cotton candy into the glass for a fun disappearing effect.

2 Black Raspberry Brut
Ingredients:

1 Part Champagne

1 Part Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

Directions:

Mix and garnish with small lavender sprig.

3 Fireside Sangria
Ingredients:

6 Medium-Size Strawberries

20 White Seedless Grapes

3 oz. Orange Liqueur (preferably Cointreau)

3 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

12 oz. Sauvignon Blanc (preferably from New Zealand)

1 bottle (750ml) Moët Imperial Rose

4 Cinnamon Sticks

Directions:

In a pitcher muddle the strawberries and grapes, then add the orange liqueur, lemon juice, Sauvignon blanc, cinnamon, and champagne. Add ice and stir. Serve into a goblet or red wine glass with ice and garnish with 1 orange slice and 1 lemon wheel per serving.

4 Honey & Spice
Ingredients:

3 oz. Moët Imperial Brut

0.5 oz. Honey Syrup (equal parts honey and hot water)

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Cognac Hennessy VS

1 quarter-size Fresh Ginger

Directions:

In a shaker, muddle the ginger with the honey syrup and lemon juice, then add the cognac, ice and shake. Double strain into a rocks glass with a big ice cube. Add the Moët Brut Imperial and garnish with a candied ginger in a pick.

5 Pomegranate Punch
Ingredients:

3 oz. Champagne

1.5 oz. Orange Juice

1.5 oz. Sparkling Ice Pomegranate Blueberry

Mint Leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all into champagne flute. Garnish with mint leaves.

6 LIber-Tea
Ingredients:

4 oz. Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial infused with Pomegranate White Tea

1.25 oz. Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz. Ginger Beer

2 oz. Angostura (Aromatic) Bitters

Pomegranate Ice Cubes

Crystallized Ginger and a Sparkler, for garnish

Ice Cubes with Pomegranate Seeds Frozen into them

Directions:

Build in glass. Take one pomegranate white tea bag and steep it in 4 oz. of Moët Ice Imperial for 2 minutes. Add Belvedere Vodka and Ginger Beer. Add pomegranate ice cubes. Garnish with skewered crystallized ginger and a sparkler.

7 Champagne Popsicles
Ingredients:

Sparkling Ice, assorted flavors

1 bottle Champagne

Popsicles, complementary flavors

Directions:

In a wine glass, pour equal parts Sparkling Ice and Champagne. Place a popsicle in upside down and serve.

8 Pear Mint Spritz
Ingredients:

5-6 Large Ice Cubes

1-2 Slices of Pear

2-3 Mint Leaves

Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne

Directions:

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add pear slices, top with Veuve Clicquot Rich, and finish with leaves of fresh mint.

9 Cranberry Lime
Ingredients:

5-6 Large Ice Cubes

2-3 Zests of Lime

Handful of Cranberries

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Directions:

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add cranberries, sprinkle with lime zests, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé.

10 Wake Up & Smell the Roses
Ingredients:

1.25 oz. NOLET'S Silver Gin

.5 oz. Fruit Lab Hibiscus Liqueur

.25 oz. Lemon Juice

4 dashes Bar Keep Lavender Bitters

3 oz. Brut Cava

Directions:

Combine NOLET'S, hibiscus liqueur, lemon, and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake for 3-4 seconds, strain into a champagne flute, and top with approximately 3 oz. of Brut Cava. Garnish with fresh blueberries and/or lavender.

11 Pomp Fizz
Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Patrón Reposado

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Cinnamon Syrup*

1 heaping barspoon Pomegranate Seeds

Prosecco

Directions:

Build in shaker, adding tequila, juice, syrup, seeds, and then ice. Shake vigorously and fine strain into a champagne flute. Top with Prosecco and then drop a bar spoon of pomegranate seeds into drink. Add 1 dash of angostura bitters to float on top.

Combine 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 2 sticks of Mexican cinnamon (broken into pieces) in a sauce pan over medium heat and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved and a prominent cinnamon flavor develops. Transfer to a glass jar and Let cool. Store in refrigerator up to one month.

12 Winter Jack Mimosa
Ingredients:

1 oz. Jack Daniel's Winter Jack Tennessee Cider

1 oz. Apple Cider

1 oz. Korbel® Champagne

Directions:

Fill glass with 1 part of each ingredient.

13 French 75
Ingredients:

Bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

1 cup Gin

¼ Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 tsp. Sugar

Lemon Spiral (garnish)

Directions:

Fill cocktail shaker with ice, gin, lemon juice, and sugar. Pour into champagne flute. Top with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore. Stir and garnish with lemon spiral.

14 Sparkling Vanilla Passion
Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Reyka Vodka

3/4 oz. Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup**

1/2 oz. Apricot Eau De Vie

Top Dry Champagne

Half Passion Fruit Float or Lemon Wheel, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except champagne. Shake, top, garnish, and serve.

**Make a normal simple syrup. For every 24 oz. of simple syrup, add .5 oz. vanilla extract

15 Shimmery Spritz Cocktail
A Kool-Aid color with a grownup taste.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Viniq Original Shimmery Liqueur

2 oz. Champagne

1 oz. Sparkling Water

Directions:

Chill all ingredients for 2 hours prior to serving. Add ice to wine glass. Add Viniq Original, champagne, and sparkling water to the wine glass. Stir mixture and garnish with a lime wheel.

