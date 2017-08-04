Breaking News!

Yay or Nay: 10 Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs
On Ditching My Lifelong Bikini Habit
17 Easter Eggs You Missed in 'Baby Driver'
The 50 Most Controversial Outfits of All Time
How to Get Rid of That Annoying Summer Back Acne

Ladurée Now Makes Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

Marie Antoinette would approve.

Most Popular
Instagram/Ladurée

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day has already come and gone, but we're okay with celebrating a made-up holiday a few days late when it involves macaron ice cream sandwiches.

Ladurée, the gourmet French bakery that now has eight US locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C., recently debuted their take on the classic summer treat which involves sandwiching ice cream between two extra-large versions of their light and flaky macaron cookies.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's called the Macaron Glacé and Laduree has already dubbed it "the ultimate ice cream sandwich," according to their Instagram page.

Most Popular

The Macaron Glacé joins their summer menu that already includes these adorable ice cream cups topped off with one of their regular-sized macaron halves.

Weekends are for ice cream dates 🍦 (photo: @chrisellelim) #laduree #ladureeus #ladureeicecream #icecream

A post shared by Official Maison Ladurée US (@ladureeus) on

BRB, this will be us for the rest of summer.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Food & Cocktails