Doctors Just Found the One Thing You Can Do to Make Your Period Shorter

Man, who doesn’t love their period? Who doesn’t love the cramps, the inevitable leakage, the stains, the bloating, and the inability to sit on a white couch in a white bathing suit after flying a kite in a meadow, as all period commercials suggest women do? NOT US!

Getty

While some forms of birth control can stop your periods, not everyone wants to opt for that. But, let's be real, if there were a magical way to at least shorten your periods, especially if you're not on birth control, wouldn't you want it? Yes? Well now, you can do just that. Maybe.

According to gynecologist Dee Fenner, MD, director of gynecology at the University of Michigan, a good ol’ orgasm could be your key to shortening your period. Yup! Look at that! A cure that’s actually fun! “Although no studies have been done on this, it’s likely that menstrual blood in the uterus is squeezed out during orgasm,” said Fenner in an interview with Metro UK.

Basically, the contractions your uterus makes when you orgasm could theoretically help your uterine lining shed faster, meaning a shorter period for you. And thankfully, an orgasm’s an oragasm’s an orgasm, so no partner? No problem. (May we instead suggest a really excellent vibrator and some female-friendly porn?)

Though there’s no guarantee it’ll work, we’re really down to test it out and see for ourselves. GODSPEED!