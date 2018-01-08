14 Celebrities Sending a (Beautiful) Message by Breastfeeding in Public

"Breastfeeding should not be taboo," wrote Jaime King alongside a picture of herself nursing her then-eight-month-old son James. This was in June of last year, and having shared this moment with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, it was yet another high-profile declaration in favor of normalizing breastfeeding in public.
Before King, there was Gisele Bündchen, whose 2013 'gram of herself #multitasking, AKA breastfeeding whilst getting her hair, makeup, and nails done, immediately went viral. And after? There's since been a slew of high-profile women, most recently Jessica Alba and Blake Lively, using social media to remind us that breastfeeding is natural, beautiful, and most importantly—a human right no matter where it's taking place.
We've rounded up all the stars who've unapologetically celebrated this powerful symbol of motherhood.
