14 Celebrities Sending a (Beautiful) Message by Breastfeeding in Public

"Breastfeeding should not be taboo," wrote Jaime King alongside a picture of herself nursing her then-eight-month-old son James. This was in June of last year, and having shared this moment with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, it was yet another high-profile declaration in favor of normalizing breastfeeding in public.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Before King, there was Gisele Bündchen, whose 2013 'gram of herself #multitasking, AKA breastfeeding whilst getting her hair, makeup, and nails done, immediately went viral. And after? There's since been a slew of high-profile women, most recently Jessica Alba and Blake Lively, using social media to remind us that breastfeeding is natural, beautiful, and most importantly—a human right no matter where it's taking place.

We've rounded up all the stars who've unapologetically celebrated this powerful symbol of motherhood.

Jessica Alba

Instagram/Jessica Alba

Candice Swanepoel

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Alyssa Milano

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Jaime King

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gisele Bündchen

Blake Lively

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Doutzen Kroes

#grateful #vacation #qualitytime A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Aug 4, 2015 at 11:45am PDT

Hilaria Baldwin

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gwen Stefani

#Switzerland !!!!!🍼 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 25, 2014 at 5:02am PDT

Natalia Vodianova

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Pink

Miranda Kerr

Twitter

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Olivia Wilde

Otis ordered milkshakes. Luckily I had some on me. Then he peed on my dress. Good kid. #boobfood #whennaturecalls pic.twitter.com/YC9OcJuRod — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 5, 2014

Nicole Trunfio