The 14 Best Workout and Exercise Apps for Lazy Girls

2 Seconds

Okay, so chances are if you're taking the initiative to download an app as an interval timer, you're not exactly the lazy type, per se. But for all who want to avoid gym time and still keep themselves on track, Seconds is your gift from you to you. Use it for circuit training, HIIT training, or Crossfit-type workouts: The voice prompt at the end of each session helps to keep you from sprawling out on the floor after each interval is through.