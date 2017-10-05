The 14 Best Workout and Exercise Apps for Lazy Girls

Easy fitness plans you can follow without even leaving your apartment.
Nothing kills your exercise motivation faster than a roomful of witnesses at the scene of your Not Nailing That Yoga Pose. But that's where workout apps for your smart phone (that you can use in the privacy of your home) come in. Got a large sweat stain on your workout top? Great. Taking 10 breaks in between your cardio? No one will know. Below, 14 must-have fitness apps that will help you tone up and earn some much needed endorphins—on your own terms.
Sometimes the strength of a good workout rides on the music accompanying it (ahem, see our running and workout playlists for that exact reason). Keeping this in mind, Aaptiv combines hundreds of classes and songs with high beats-per-minute to keep you motivated all the way through your high cardio session.
Okay, so chances are if you're taking the initiative to download an app as an interval timer, you're not exactly the lazy type, per se. But for all who want to avoid gym time and still keep themselves on track, Seconds is your gift from you to you. Use it for circuit training, HIIT training, or Crossfit-type workouts: The voice prompt at the end of each session helps to keep you from sprawling out on the floor after each interval is through.
A true blessing for people who don't have the (mental) strength to wake up for a 7 a.m. workout class is this on-demand video service that lets you stream classes from experts in the fitness industry—whether you're looking for a fun zumba routine, morning yoga, or a more challenging HIIT workout.
If personal strength isn't your strong suit and you're still working on nailing the push up once and for all, Freeletics Bodyweight will help you build up muscle and tone your body. Big perk #1: the app has you undergo a fitness test before you start, to help you customize a weekly workout plan that's tailored to your body type and physical needs. Big perk #2: if you're stuck doing exercises in a cramped apartment, it even has a 2x2 mode that provides workouts to fit a 2 meters x 2 meters space (NYC dwellers, this means you).
Fitness app Sworkit (catchy!) lets you pick your poison from yoga, cardio, strength training, or stretching—or a potpourri of different exercises for a more varied workout. The app comes with a timer from 5 to 60 minutes (lest you *still* haven't purchased a fitness-friendly smartwatch) and demonstrates how to do all exercises for the truest beginners. Plus, the healthy mixture of "Okay, I've got this" and "Is this almost over??" intensity sets is a serious plus: in a 2015 study, it was ranked as the fitness app that came the closest to the American College of Sports Medicine's training guidelines.
For whenever you graduate to that "all-over hurt" Crossfit-level workout, you can plug-in with Keelo, a high-intensity workout that's got all the goods to help you get in shape beyond the gym. The app even gives you access to a virtual coach who responds to questions and gives feedback on your workouts, so you can feel like a fancy person with a personal trainer.
Kill two birds this new year with an app called Charity Miles that allows you to donate to charity while you burn calories. Sponsors like Johnson & Johnson, Chobani, and Humani donate a few cents to charities per mile you move via biking, running, or even walking which is even more incentive to lace up your sneakers and get to stepping.
If you're focusing on your core, the free app Daily Ab Workout is one of the best ways to tone and strengthen abdominals as if there were a trainer next to you helping you count reps. Prop your phone up to watch the fitness model and get to planking.
Hate doing butt exercises for a gym full of people to see? We hear you. Daily Butt Workout has you covered with targeted methods for following exercises like squats and donkey kicks at home, all in the pursuit of a firmer bottom.
For all of those that want to be a little bit more zen on a daily basis— you won't have to worry about falling over in yoga class while doing a warrior pose anymore. Daily Yoga offers a personalized coach and plenty of poses to choose from, plus meditation classes for people who want to de-stress and feel more focused.
Nike + Training Club is the ultimate app for fitness enthusiasts who want to experience an intense sweat session with a variety of options for their workout. Choose from drills and audio guides from a professional Nike trainer, athletes like Serena Williams, or even stars like Ellie Goulding. Plus, track your progress and unlock reward content.
Most people don't exactly have the time and energy to devote to a sweaty morning run before work, so this 7-minute workout app from Johnson & Johnson devises bite-sized cardio workouts you can finish on a time crunch before hitting the shower. The app also ranges in difficulty level, from beginners to fitness junkies.
If customization is your biggest goal, here's your one-stop app for a fitness plan that's continually adjusted to suit your body type and workout capacity. It won't push you beyond your limits, but also helps your build up your strength to take on more challenging routines over time.
So you've done the cardio, the crunches, the planks, and even the Downward-Facing Dog. What's next? Stretching and a good night's sleep for your body to recover. Relax Melodies allows you to cool down to a range of calming sounds including rain, wind, and white noise (read: not the sound of email alerts).