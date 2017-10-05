You Can Now Officially Apply to Work with President Obama

The opportunity to apply for your dream job is finally here. On Thursday, President Obama took to Instagram to urge people (like you!) to apply for the Obama Foundation Fellowship program. This two-year, non-residential fellowship program will offer leadership development, hands-on training, and resources to people who are looking to solve important public issues in creative and innovative ways. But if you’re interested in applying, the deadline is October 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. CT.

Only 20 people will be accepted as part of first class of fellows, so here’s how to apply before this amazing window of opportunity officially closes.

When I left office, I told you all that the single most important thing I could do would be to help prepare the next generation of leaders to take their own crack at changing the world. The @ObamaFoundation Fellows program is looking to do just that -- train and support civic innovators who are solving problems in their communities in creative and powerful ways. Apply to join our inaugural class of twenty Fellows by Friday, October 6th: www.Obama.org/Fellowship A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Ideally, potential fellows are looking to expand work they’ve already done in their communities on a global scale. “This fellowship is for organizers, inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, journalists, and more,” the Obama Foundation writes on their website. “It is for those working within systems like governments or businesses, as well as those working outside of formal institutions.”

Those accepted will have access to a wide range of opportunities and resources. "Fellows will also participate in four multi-day gatherings where they will collaborate with each other, connect with potential partners, and collectively push their work forward," according to the Obama Foundation website. "Throughout the program, each Fellow will pursue a personalized plan to leverage Fellowship resources to take their work to the next level."



The application process requires a few short answer questions and a 60-second video submission that explains who you are as a person. The website even gives a few tips for making sure your application stands out among the rest.

"Keep it brief and real: We’ve kept application fields short in order to encourage answers that are straightforward and authentic. We’re looking for writing that distills what’s important to you.

"Don’t be afraid to brag: While it can feel uncomfortable to put yourself in the spotlight, we need to know why you are the right candidate for the Fellowship. We want to hear about your work, your impact, and your personal connection to your community.

"Save your work: Please note that you cannot save your application. We strongly recommend you draft your application responses offline. Once your application answers and video are ready for submission, you can revisit the site and submit your application in one sitting."

Applicants will be notified on final decisions in February 2018, and the first official Obama Foundation Fellowship gather will take place in April 2018. Find out more about how to apply here.