Watch Donald Trump's Cringe-Worthy Exchange with Trick-or-Treaters at the White House

President Donald Trump met with children of members of the press at the White House Friday to celebrate Halloween, but even around young kids, he couldn't hide his disgust for their parents.

President Trump with trick-or-treaters in Oval Office: "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children." pic.twitter.com/wDRD8Nb9Uc — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2017

The children were dressed in their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat around Trump's desk in the Oval Office. But before the president handed out candy, he decided to throw one subliminal jab after another at the media.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," he said sarcastically.

He then turned to a little girl and asked, "Do you know who they are? They're the friendly media."

"Are you going to grow up to be like your parents?" he asked another little girl. "Don't answer," he added.



However, the icing on the cake was when he turned to hand out Hershey's Kisses to the group, and said, "Well, you have no weight problems—that's the good news."

Happy Halloween, everyone.