Donald Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted by an Employee on Their Last Day of Work

Today in 👀 👀 👀 news, Donald Trump's Twitter account was briefly deleted by a Twitter employee who was on their last day of work. Judging from this message from Twitter, it looks like the decision to delete POTUS' account may have been deliberate, and the platform is currently investigating.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The account was deleted for just over 10 minutes on Thursday evening, causing many people to speculate that Trump had either been banned from the social media platform, or had deactivated his handle.

Trump's Twitter account has vanished pic.twitter.com/B0hQpBO9OW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

According to The Washington Post, the president has been told about the issue and "the White House is in touch with Twitter." Trump's response is as follows:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

