Donald Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted by an Employee on Their Last Day of Work

Today in 👀 👀 👀 news, Donald Trump's Twitter account was briefly deleted by a Twitter employee who was on their last day of work. Judging from this message from Twitter, it looks like the decision to delete POTUS' account may have been deliberate, and the platform is currently investigating.
The account was deleted for just over 10 minutes on Thursday evening, causing many people to speculate that Trump had either been banned from the social media platform, or had deactivated his handle.
According to The Washington Post, the president has been told about the issue and "the White House is in touch with Twitter." Trump's response is as follows: