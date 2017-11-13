Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'SNL' Songs
2
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Meghan Markle's Guide to London
5
The 50 Most Expensive Celebrity Homes

No One Can Handle Donald Trump's Latest Excruciatingly Awkward Handshake

Please, never let him shake hands with a person again.

Getty
Nov 13, 2017

The other day, Donald Trump was in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations), where he had the relatively simple task of shaking hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. But, due to Trump's, ahem, history with hand-shaking (a relatively normal social interaction for most people), things got weird:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty

Like, so, so weird:

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Don't worry, there's a video:

Understandably, the internet simply couldn't deal. It was just too much for everyone on a Sunday night, you know?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you were, internet, that is if you can ever recover from this.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Melania Meets a K-Pop Star
Obama jury duty President Obama Reported for Jury Duty in Chicago
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Donald Trump | ELLE UK Donald Trump's Sutherland Springs Comments
Is This Just the Way America Is Now?
Texas Church Shooting Leaves More Than 20 Dead
Donald Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted
Why Conservative Women Defend Sexist Men
Paul Manafort Surrenders to the FBI
White House Oval Office The White House Renovation Reportedly Cost $1.75 M
Trump Commented on a Trick-or-Treater's Weight