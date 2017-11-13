No One Can Handle Donald Trump's Latest Excruciatingly Awkward Handshake

The other day, Donald Trump was in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations), where he had the relatively simple task of shaking hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. But, due to Trump's, ahem, history with hand-shaking (a relatively normal social interaction for most people), things got weird:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty

Like, so, so weird:



Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Don't worry, there's a video:

Things got a bit awkward as Pres. Trump posed with world leaders for a group handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. https://t.co/HZW5UwO6Gb pic.twitter.com/2bZnkTtrCy — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2017

Understandably, the internet simply couldn't deal. It was just too much for everyone on a Sunday night, you know?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

good luck to whoever has three weeks to get this regional production of Mamma Mia! into shape pic.twitter.com/eCZ81VxbMi — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 13, 2017

Guess he never played twister?😉

In Asia, Trump briefly baffled by group handshake https://t.co/0fxcVBtwLd — Teresa (@teresa4IDEAS) November 13, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is what peak performance looks like pic.twitter.com/BiH7gUMk9C — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) November 13, 2017

As you were, internet, that is if you can ever recover from this.