The Most Brutal Celeb Responses to Trump’s 'TIME' Person of the Year Claim

Donald Trump's tweet claiming that TIME magazine had called him to say that he'd "probably" be 2017's Person of the Year has generated a lot of interest. While Trump stated that he turned TIME down because, "probably is no good... Thanks anyway!" the magazine responded to say that “The president is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6." And then came the Twitter roasting from celebrities.
What celebs on Twitter seemed to enjoy most about Trump's announcement is his unique turn of phrase. Taking inspiration from his uniquely worded non-announcement, celebrities, actors, and comedians roasted the president for his false claim and his unnecessary boasting. Here are some of the best reactions so far: