The Most Brutal Celeb Responses to Trump’s 'TIME' Person of the Year Claim

Donald Trump's tweet claiming that TIME magazine had called him to say that he'd "probably" be 2017's Person of the Year has generated a lot of interest. While Trump stated that he turned TIME down because, "probably is no good... Thanks anyway!" the magazine responded to say that “The president is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6." And then came the Twitter roasting from celebrities.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

What celebs on Twitter seemed to enjoy most about Trump's announcement is his unique turn of phrase. Taking inspiration from his uniquely worded non-announcement, celebrities, actors, and comedians roasted the president for his false claim and his unnecessary boasting. Here are some of the best reactions so far:

1. Mark Hamill

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said "no problem", but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017

2. Andy Murray

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 25, 2017

4. Billy Eichner

Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn't seem like an ideal match. It's too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2017

5. Stephen King

TIME wanted me to be their Person of the Year, but I said no! Won’t pose with Pennywise the Clown on my lap! Sorry, TIME! Sad!!! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 25, 2017

6. Dana Schwartz

Big congrats to Time’s man (person) of the year, Blake Shelton — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 25, 2017

7. Common

Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2017 should be Black Women. — COMMON (@common) November 25, 2017

8. Jess Dweck

Person of the Year 2017 should be antidepressants — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 25, 2017