A New Book Unveils Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President

Excerpts from an explosive and already-viral-even-though-it's-not-out-yet new book about the Trump White House are making the rounds, and among the revelations included is the fact that Ivanka Trump aspires to be president after her father.

In Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, author Michael Wolff explains that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have an agreement that if the opportunity arrises for one of them to seek out the presidency, it'll be her.

"Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

Wolff goes on to say that Steve Bannon "was horrified when the couple's deal was reported to him," and was quoted as saying, "Stop. Oh, come on. They didn’t actually say that? Please don’t tell me that. Oh my God."

Ivanka Trump at the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Wolff also claims Ivanka "treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony" and mocks his comb-over to her friends.

"She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate—a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery—surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men—the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color."

Speechless at all of the above. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is out on January 9.