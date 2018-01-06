Donald Trump Tweets About "Being, Like, Really Smart" and the Internet Has Opinions

Donald Trump continues to share his every thought with the world via the medium of Twitter, and that includes how he really feels about himself, in case you weren't already aware. In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Trump decided to put his cards on the table, by listing his accomplishments and skills. In all seriousness, according to the president, his "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," which definitely sounds like something Zoolander might say.

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

And he didn't stop there. As well as being "like, really smart"—wait, are we living in Legally Blonde 3?—Trump used A LOT of ellipses to demonstrate just how horrible he is with language, but how successful he is at life (apparently). He tweeted, "I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....." and continued in another tweet, "....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Thanks to Trump's tweets, #StableGenius began trending, and people worldwide weighed in on the president's outburst about his, like, "mental stability."

But this wasn't his first presidential run...

The Mean Girls comparison.

What is more petty, Donald Trump’s twitter feed, or the Burn Book from Mean Girls? — Brohan (@PeteyBrohan) January 6, 2018

The similarities are truly shocking.

Alert somebody!

If a friend wrote me to assure me that he was a “ very stable genius” it would be cause for concern — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) January 6, 2018

Remember covfefe?

Just try to reconcile "stable genius" and "covfefe." — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 6, 2018

There can only be one stable genius.

The only type of #stablegenius I will take seriously. pic.twitter.com/lT71FpAP9Y — Michelle Rodrigues (@MARspidermonkey) January 6, 2018

Bojack for president.

Only very stable genius we recognize pic.twitter.com/LZfSTmRjxs — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 6, 2018

New campaign slogan?

Basically, Trump decided that the media's continued questioning, regarding his actions and abilities since being in office (in "screaming mental stability and intelligence.....") could all be cleared up with some early morning tweets. Thank goodness he corrected the situation with his choice words (and oodles of ellipses) to prove once and for all that he is, indeed, "a very stable genius." I'm sure you'll all join me in declaring that this case is, like, officially closed.