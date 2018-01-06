Donald Trump Tweets About "Being, Like, Really Smart" and the Internet Has Opinions

Donald Trump continues to share his every thought with the world via the medium of Twitter, and that includes how he really feels about himself, in case you weren't already aware. In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Trump decided to put his cards on the table, by listing his accomplishments and skills. In all seriousness, according to the president, his "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," which definitely sounds like something Zoolander might say.
And he didn't stop there. As well as being "like, really smart"—wait, are we living in Legally Blonde 3?—Trump used A LOT of ellipses to demonstrate just how horrible he is with language, but how successful he is at life (apparently). He tweeted, "I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....." and continued in another tweet, "....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"
Thanks to Trump's tweets, #StableGenius began trending, and people worldwide weighed in on the president's outburst about his, like, "mental stability."
Basically, Trump decided that the media's continued questioning, regarding his actions and abilities since being in office (in "screaming mental stability and intelligence.....") could all be cleared up with some early morning tweets. Thank goodness he corrected the situation with his choice words (and oodles of ellipses) to prove once and for all that he is, indeed, "a very stable genius." I'm sure you'll all join me in declaring that this case is, like, officially closed.