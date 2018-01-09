Donald Trump Appears to Have Forgotten the Words to Our National Anthem

The internet has been abuzz with questions of Donald Trump's mental stability, and adding more fuel to the fire is a recent video of him appearing to forget the words to our National Anthem.

While attending the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta on Monday, the camera panned over to Trump and he seemed to be struggling with the lyrics.

Donald Trump looked like he was struggling with the words on the National Anthem for a min there pic.twitter.com/0q03Vt4w3e — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 9, 2018

Understandably, the reaction to his fumble was that of concern and side-eyes.

It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Uhhh....the President of the United States pretty obviously doesn't know the National Anthem. Oh my god. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/5L5BNajgbs — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) January 9, 2018

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

Maybe Trump could learn the lyrics to the National Anthem if we threw his name in there every 6 words or so. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2018

Trump was mouthing some words during parts of the national anthem, but it was unclear what he was saying. He didn't open mouth during other parts. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2018

Trump recently declared himself a "stable genius" so he'll presumably have some kind of explanation for this flub. In the meantime, this tweet is pretty ironic at the moment:

