Donald Trump Appears to Have Forgotten the Words to Our National Anthem

The internet has been abuzz with questions of Donald Trump's mental stability, and adding more fuel to the fire is a recent video of him appearing to forget the words to our National Anthem.
While attending the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta on Monday, the camera panned over to Trump and he seemed to be struggling with the lyrics.
Understandably, the reaction to his fumble was that of concern and side-eyes.
Trump recently declared himself a "stable genius" so he'll presumably have some kind of explanation for this flub. In the meantime, this tweet is pretty ironic at the moment: