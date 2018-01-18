So, the GOP Website Published Trump's Fake News Awards

'Tis the season for awards shows, and Donald Trump graciously presented us with his own. Last night, he announced his winners—or rather "losers"—of the "Fake News Awards." Via Twitter. Obviously.

He tweeted out a link to the list of 11 awards that are now live on the GOP's website—which stopped working for a bit because so many people were trying to access it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the FAKE NEWS winners are...https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The highly anticipated awards had lots of Twitter users talking—mostly about the ridiculousness of the the whole event, but also about what Trump could have spent his time doing instead and why the national GOP website decided to post the awards. Here are just a few of the best reactions:

Chrissy Teigen

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Mark Hamill

1-I've done my homework!

2-Had my hair done for the Red Carpet!

3-I am SO ready for THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS!!!

4-Ignore loser President Jefferson who never even bothered to create an Award Show & is not only a buzz-kill, but is also quite dead. pic.twitter.com/0PYhDaY0RM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 17, 2018

David Martosko

I got my tuxedo shoes all shiny for the Fake News Awards but I have no idea what time the red carpet arrivals begin. And I swear, if one more person asks me "Who are you wearing?" I'll just scream. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 17, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Noah Shachtman

This is bullshit. I demand @thedailybeast get its due. https://t.co/SHMLBUyezX — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 18, 2018

JayMac News Show

@realDonaldTrump had the Fake News Awards. I'm hosting the Alternative Fact Awards.



Tweet me your favorite 'alternative fact' from the last year!#fakenewsawards trump #FakeNewsAward pic.twitter.com/4jLJ4pm3RS — JayMac News Show (@JayMacNewsShow) January 18, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

BenGarrison Cartoons

Jimmy Kimmel

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Richard Hine

TIL: For all his screaming about fake news, Trump wasn't able to find any truly serious/uncorrected mistakes in the mainstream media. The lies he tells on Twitter each day are far worse and a lot more dangerous #FakeNewsAwards — Richard Hine (@richardhine) January 18, 2018

Luke McGarry

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Joyce Carol Oates

Twitter #Resistance very disappointed that fake POTUS fake Fake News Awards lacks a Twitter category. So many of us are eligible! veritable army of tweet-mongers deserving of fake POTUS opprobrium. nominations? — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 18, 2018

Palmer Report

And the award for Fake President goes to...



Donald Trump!



He gets a fake trophy, a fake acceptance speech, a real impeachment, and a tiny jail cell where he can hand out #FakeNewsAwards to his imaginary cellmates. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 18, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

William LeGate

Just 51 hours until the government shuts down, and the GOP is more focused on their #FakeNewsAwards than doing their own jobs. Not only does the GOP control every branch of government, but Trump refused to sign their bi-partisan bill. As always, they will try to blame the Dems. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) January 18, 2018

Ambrish Saxena

Quick Poll: Who deserves the real winner of Fake News award? #FakeNewsAwards — Ambrish Saxena (@AmbrishSaxena12) January 18, 2018