Trump Just Couldn't Resist Clapping for Himself During the State of the Union

New drinking game: Take a shot every time Donald Trump claps into the microphone during his State of the Union speech. If you were playing along last night, chances are you're waking up with a headache.

But we weren't the only ones to notice this, of course. Twittsersphere chimed in after realizing that Trump just couldn't resist clapping for himself. (Or maybe he was showing the audience *when* to clap?) Either way, Twitter users had some pretty hilarious things to say.

Here are the best reactions:

Find someone that claps for you as often as trump does for himself #SOTU — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) January 31, 2018

Why is the POTUS clapping for his own speech at every pause? Is he afraid the audience won't know when they are supposed to applaud? ???? — Tim Wilson (@PittsburghTim) January 31, 2018

Jeb Bush had to ask people to please clap. Trump is all like I can do it my damn self! #SOTU #clapforyourself — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) January 31, 2018

New drinking game: take a drink every time there’s a standing ovation & take a shot every time Trump claps into the mic #SOTU — Kayla A. Landsberger (@kalandsberger) January 31, 2018

Alright.... audio guy needs to mute the mic when @POTUS claps. #SOTU — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) January 31, 2018