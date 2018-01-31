Trump Just Couldn't Resist Clapping for Himself During the State of the Union

New drinking game: Take a shot every time Donald Trump claps into the microphone during his State of the Union speech. If you were playing along last night, chances are you're waking up with a headache.
But we weren't the only ones to notice this, of course. Twittsersphere chimed in after realizing that Trump just couldn't resist clapping for himself. (Or maybe he was showing the audience *when* to clap?) Either way, Twitter users had some pretty hilarious things to say.
Here are the best reactions: