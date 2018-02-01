Donald Trump Brags About Aflac Commercial Starring Melania with Webbed Feet

Today in "literally what is life," Donald Trump hosted insurance company Aflac at the White House (IDEK), and it resulted in a completely bizarre conversation about the time Melania Trump starred in an Aflac commercial.

Per a new report about the wild afternoon of duck-themed merch (POTUS got some cool socks), Trump reminded a company spokesman that Melania once repped the brand.

"Your chairman I know very well and he’s done a fantastic job," Trump reportedly said. "He actually a long time ago hired my wife to do a big commercial, an Aflac commercial, and I think it was a successful commercial, too. So say hello to him."

Said commercial is truly a gift from the heavens, and features Melania in a lab lying next to a duck, with a doctor who wants to switch their voices and "tell the world the benefits of Aflac with sex appeal." Melania ends up quacking "Aflac" and looking in horror at her webbed feet.

The end—both of this story, and of life as you previously knew it.