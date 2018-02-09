Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Is in a Major BAFTAs Fashion Bind
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
Amanda Knox on Being Targeted by the Media
4
Are Gel Manicures Actually Bad for Your Nails?
5
Over-the-Top Fashion from the Winter Olympics

Kylie Jenner's Half-Brother Had No Idea She Was Pregnant

And none for Brody Jenner. Bye.

Getty Images

You know how the world had no idea Kylie Jenner was pregnant until after she'd given birth? (Kidding, we all knew, but technically it was a secret.) Well apparently, even some members of her own family were kept in the dark—including her half-brother Brody Jenner, otherwise known as the person you were in love with on The Hills back in the early aughts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
North West Takes Topless Photo of Kim Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Asked About Caitlyn Jenner

"Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," Brody told TMZ. "Now I found out and would love to see her."

Brody and Kylie share Caitlyn Jenner as a parent, but Brody says it's been "a couple years" since they last spent quality time together. "Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy," he said. "It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby."

Jenner has been seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before, but hasn't been much of a fixture since Caitlyn Jenner's feud with the family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Who Are the Branch Davidians?
Hope Hicks 5 Fascinating Facts About Hope Hicks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Donald Trump Lies About His SOTU Address Viewers
Donald Trump Praises Melania's Aflac Commercial
Best Reactions to Trump Clapping for Himself
Was Melania's SOTU Suit a Tribute to Hillary?
Melania Trump Melania Trump's $64,000 Trip to Mar-a-Lago
Justin Trudeau Just Wore the Most Incredible Socks
Melania Excludes Donald from Anniversary Tweet
Donald Trump Just Co-opted the Women’s March