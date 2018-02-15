Obama Has Tweeted About Guns 52 Times—Trump, Just 4

Gun control isn't a new issue. But after any kind of tragedy—like the student who opened fire in his Florida high school, taking the lives of 17 of his classmates, or the mass shooting in the Las Vegas at the Route 91 music festival that left 58 concertgoers dead and 851 injured—we turn to the person who has the power to influence those important decisions that would deter such terrible events. Enter: The President.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After the horrific incident that became the deadliest school shooting in the last five years, Donald Trump tweeted his condolences...but then blamed the students at the school for what happened:

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

In the digital age, it's necessary for our president to have a platform to connect with citizens. During Barack Obama's presidency, he would often tweet about current events, keeping citizens aware of what he was doing in office. Since taking office in 2017, Donald Trump has made it his prerogative to use his Twitter account in a way we've never seen any other president do before: most often using his tweets to push policy change and personally attack media outlets, political figures, and celebrities.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

MaireClarie.com analyzed Trump's and Obama's Twitter accounts to see just how many times each has addressed the issue of guns.

Trump has tweeted only 4 times about guns and gun policy.

Behold, the 4 times—out of nearly 37,000 tweets—where Donald Trump used the word "gun." Note: One of them was about Snoop Dogg.

The NRA strongly endorses Luther Strange for Senator of Alabama.That means all gun owners should vote for Big Luther. He won't let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

'Hillary Clinton Had Gun Control Supporters Planted In Town Hall Audience' https://t.co/1GVq74iW8a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2016

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obama has tweeted or retweeted about guns 52 times.

Here, just 4 of them...

Doing nothing won't stop our country's gun violence epidemic. Congress must act to #DisarmHate. pic.twitter.com/0kbF22nnm4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2016

Gun violence takes too many lives in our country. Congress must do something about it—add your name if you agree: https://t.co/H8Yh77Somm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 2, 2016

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

President Obama: I’ll keep pushing for progress on immigration, gun violence, equal pay, paid leave, raising the minimum wage. #SOTU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2016

We cannot accept our level of gun violence as the new normal. We must take action to prevent this from happening again & again. #WearOrange — President Obama (@POTUS44) June 2, 2016

A thought: Maybe Trump should be spending less time worrying about a hypothetical gun scenario with Snoop Dogg, and should focus more on addressing the real problem at hand.