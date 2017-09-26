Trump Blamed Puerto Rico for Its Own Hurricane Destruction and People Are Disgusted

Even by his standards this is disappointing.

Getty
Sep 26, 2017

Since the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico (which is, as a reminder, a territory of the U.S.), Donald Trump has spent most of his time on Twitter complaining about the NFL and attempting to create even more division in our country. People have been calling for POTUS to address the situation in Puerto Rico, and good news! He finally tweeted. Bad news: The tweets were a huge disappointment for many people.

Unsurprisingly, these tweets garnered a big, largely negative response. Here's what people are saying:

In short—disappointed, but not surprised.

