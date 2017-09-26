Trump Blamed Puerto Rico for Its Own Hurricane Destruction and People Are Disgusted

Since the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico (which is, as a reminder, a territory of the U.S.), Donald Trump has spent most of his time on Twitter complaining about the NFL and attempting to create even more division in our country. People have been calling for POTUS to address the situation in Puerto Rico, and good news! He finally tweeted. Bad news: The tweets were a huge disappointment for many people.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Unsurprisingly, these tweets garnered a big, largely negative response. Here's what people are saying:

POS POTUS insults Puerto Rico while they're going through a terrible humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/SuUj7erTMG — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 26, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Trump's tweets about Charlottesville showed more sympathy towards Nazis than his tweets about Puerto Rico. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 26, 2017

DONALD FUCKING TRUMP IS MAKING SNIDE COMMENTS ABOUT PUERTO RICO NOT PAYING BANK LOANS. THE FUCKING GALL pic.twitter.com/yXnQ9Vml0s — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 26, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Maybe it was a good thing he wasn’t tweeting about Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/DpFRlVdhwh — Colin Jones (@colinjones) September 26, 2017

So @realDonaldTrump continues his attack on people of color. Blaming the victims is a dear construct of White Supremacy. https://t.co/CUVHicr9pJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 26, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Really not sure how to read this other than Trump taking this opportunity to blame Puerto Rico for its misfortune... pic.twitter.com/KgpIPaYIk1 — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) September 26, 2017

I remember this scene from Goodfellas. "You had a Hurricane? Fuck you pay me" pic.twitter.com/wL4nqEdLf8 — Grover (@XGroverX) September 26, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Americans, Mr. President. Americans are in deep trouble. For God's sake, many of us have friends & family we haven't even heard from. https://t.co/OBglAjtR1D — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 26, 2017

In short—disappointed, but not surprised.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.