Where Are They Now? Checking In on the 12 White House Staffers Who've Already Left

In President Trump's short time serving, he's run through quite a list of advisors, communications staff, and other senior aides. Changes come so often that the West Wing has been described by all manner of instability-implying metaphor: It's a revolving door. It's a game of musical chairs. It's Survivor and staffers never know when they're going to be voted off the island.

But of course, the most appropriate reality-TV show reference is Trump's own, The Apprentice. The man who coined the catchphrase "You're fired!" has spent his first year putting those words to good use. What has become of those departed staffers? This: