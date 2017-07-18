Three GOP Women Just Tanked the Latest Effort to Repeal Obamacare

• Three GOP senators, Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito, and Lisa Murkowski, said they would not vote for a straight repeal of Obamacare without a replacement.

• This deals a death blow to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's last-ditch plan after he couldn't get enough votes for the Senate's health-care bill.

• It just so happens that those three senators were shut out of the Senate's initial working group on health care. Go figure.

The original working group for the Senate's new health care bill, which failed to get enough votes, was made up entirely of men. But it was three Republican women who finally brought it down.

In a head-spinning series of developments, rank-and-file Republican senators turned on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump for the third time in a row, denying the votes to move forward with a plan for a straight-up repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare." Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia delivered the death blow.

All had been shut out of McConnell's initial all-male working group on health care. Vox points out that the working group had 13 men, though they did invite Capito to talk about Medicaid, which affects her constituents in West Virginia. Collins established her own working group in response, even extending invites to Democrats.

"I did not come to Washington to hurt people," Capito said in a statement. "I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians." West Virginia is one of the states suffering most severely from the opioid epidemic, making healthcare funding is especially crucial.

My latest statement on the Senate health care bill & planned vote to repeal Obamacare: pic.twitter.com/yAVIxgptCu — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) July 18, 2017

MORE: I will only vote to proceed to repeal legislation if I am confident there is a replacement plan that addresses my concerns. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) July 18, 2017

"Repealing the ACA without a clear path forward just creates confusion and greater uncertainty," Murkowski said in a statement. Alaska has extremely high medical costs because many residents live in remote areas, and it also benefits from Obama's expansion of Medicaid coverage. Murkowski has been wary of anything that would jeopardize federal funds for her state.