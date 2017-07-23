First Woman Enters Training to Become a Navy SEAL

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two women are endeavoring to join elite special warfare units in the Navy that were previously closed to females.

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email that a female midshipman has indicated her interest in the Navy SEALs. She will train in a course this summer that's required of officers who want to be selected for SEAL training.

Another woman has set her sights on becoming a Special Warfare Combatant Crewman. They often support the SEALs but also conduct missions of their own using state-of-the art, high-performance boats. She has started the long process of going through various evaluations and months of standard Navy training.

But Walton said it would be premature to speculate when that Navy will see its first female SEAL or Special Warfare Combatant Crewman.

