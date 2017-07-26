Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban

This morning, Donald Trump made the abrupt and disturbing announcement that transgender individuals will be banned from serving in the U.S. military. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

Despite the general sense of shock and horror in the wake of this news, celebrities were swift to denounce Trump's ban. Here's how they responded on Twitter.

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

This is bigotry.

Plain and simple.

Bigotry. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 26, 2017

