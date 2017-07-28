John McCain Didn't Kill the Obamacare Repeal—Two Women Did
And their votes were NOT a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention.
Last last night, the Senate voted against the "Skinny Repeal" of Obamacare by an extremely narrow margin—51-49.
While Sen. John McCain's deciding vote has dominated the headlines, he's not the only Republican senator who voted against the repeal. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins also voted against the measure and it's worth noting that their votes were not a surprise; their opposition to the GOP's plans to repeal Obamacare has been persistent.
As Bustle reports, Murkowski and Collins have expressed specific concerns over proposed cuts to Medicaid and the impact the repeal would have on rural hospitals—and both have consistently opposed the GOP's attempts to defund Planned Parenthood.
The two women tweeted on July 25 explaining their positions on the bill:
McCain also released a statement explaining his vote:
"I've stated time and time again that one of the major failures of Obamacare was that it was rammed through Congress by Democrats on a strict party-line basis without a single Republican vote. We should not make the mistakes of the past."
And, of course, Donald Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on the decision as well.
While McCain's vote is historic and important, to ignore the role Collins and Murkowski played in blocking the skinny repeal is shortsighted at best. These women fought hard and put their constituents ahead of party politics—which exactly what elected officials are supposed to do.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.