Anthony Scaramucci's Wife Was Nine Months Pregnant When She Filed for Divorce, According to New Reports

Deidre Ball filed for divorce on July 6.

Anthony Scaramucci's wife filed for divorce while nine months pregnant
Getty Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

According to a new report by Page Six, Anthony Scaramucci's wife Deidre Ball actually filed for divorce on July 6, while she was still pregnant with the couple's second child together. Nine months pregnant, to be exact.

Ball reportedly gave birth to their son earlier this week, on July 24, while Scaramucci was at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia, with President Trump. Page Six alleges that Scaramucci didn't actually meet his son until four days later, but that he texted his wife following the birth.

According to Page Six the text said, "Congratulations, I'll pray for our child."

Anthony Scaramucci Deidre Ball nine months pregnant
Getty Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Arthur Schwartz, Scaramucci's rep, revealed that neither party had been having an affair, and said, "The only one he's dating right now is the West Wing of the White House."

Scaramucci and Ball allegedly split around five months ago, but Ball filing for divorce less than three weeks before the birth of their baby is certainly interesting timing.

