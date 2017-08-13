Obama Reacts to Charlottesville Violence With a Nelson Mandela Quote
The former president called for peace in a series of tweets.
The devastating violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, led to Governor McAuliffe declaring a state of emergency. Plans to remove a statue of the Confederal General Robert E. Lee from the city, saw white nationalists clash with police and anti-racist protesters.
Barack Obama responded to news of the violence, by posting a series of tweets referencing Nelson Mandela. In the tweets, Obama calls for peace.
In the series of tweets, Obama writes,
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." His calls for compassion, and an end to violence caused by racism and bigotry, have been liked and retweeted by people all over the world.
20 year old James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested after driving a car into a group of counter-protesters, which caused the death of a 32 year old woman, and left dozens injured. He's since been charged with second-degree murder. And two more people have been declared dead after a helicopter, that was monitoring the rally, crashed.
While President Trump has been heavily criticized for blaming "many sides" for the unrest, instead of denouncing the white nationalists for their bigotry and violence, many politicians and celebrities have spoken out against the clash on social media.
