Here's What You Should Know About Heather Heyer, the Woman Killed at the Charlottesville Rally

On Saturday, 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer was doing something she was quite familiar with: fighting for justice. She was in the middle of an intense protest against an alt-right white supremacist rally called "Unite the Right," in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a driver fatally struck her and injured dozens of other demonstrators. Days later, many are still mourning the loss of this heroic woman.

Heather Heyer Facebook

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The attacker, identified by police as James Alex Fields, Jr., rammed into protesters with a car, injuring at least 19 people and killing Heyer. He is charged with second degree murder and is being held without bail, local Charlottesville newspaper The Daily Progress reports.

Marissa Blair, 27, a friend and colleague of Heyer's at Miller Law Group, was with Heyer and her fiancé Marcus Martin, 26, when the incident occurred. "We hear a commotion from the top of the street. It happened so fast," Blair told the Daily Mail. "I felt myself shoved out of the way. [Martin] had pushed me out of the way."

Most Popular

Marcus Martin and several protestors are sent flying as a car crashes into them at the rally. Getty

Blair also said she heard a medical professional at the hospital mention that a woman had died after many attempts at CPR. "I started asking around, but I knew that it was my friend Heather. She had been standing right in front of Marcus," Blair said. "I'm still numb. My friend is dead. Heather was with us because this is what Heather believed in. She died standing up for what she believed in," she added.

On Facebook, Blair shared a live video from the protest that captures the horrifying moment in which the attacker hit. (Warning: The below footage is graphic.)

"This is right when it happened," she wrote on Saturday. "My fiancé pushed me out the way. He got hit, his leg is broke. We're alive. I lost a good friend today."

Marissa Blair and Marcus Martin at a memorial for Heather Heyer Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Blair added a second tribute to her dear friend later that night saying, "I lost one of my good friends today, killed for peacefully standing up for what she believed in. Rest In Peace you sweet sweet soul."