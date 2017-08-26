Ivanka Trump Tweeted a Photo of Thank You Letters She Received, and Twitter Had a Field Day

Donald Trump's eldest daughter and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, posted a photo on Twitter, showing off her fan mail. "Overjoyed by these beautiful letters," she tweeted. "Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. 😍"

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. 😍 pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's a closer look at the mail:

Most Popular

As expected, Twitter users had a lot of questions about the "Thank you" notes.

Some people were pretty taken with the smiley face with money signs for eyes:

we love a role model pic.twitter.com/0R0QoY4xkY — dιglγ (@digggles) August 25, 2017

Dollar Signs for Eyeballs=The Trumping Down of America. First Family used to teach children to value respect & compassion over pure greed. 😢 — OneEyedDogMama (@OneEyedDogMama) August 25, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whatever staffer made these fake letters to Ivanka Trump, I loved this little touch - was it a commentary on being blinded by greed? pic.twitter.com/qFtUUAGeWo — Lennie Briscoe (@jerryorbach) August 25, 2017

Others were wondering who actually wrote these letters: