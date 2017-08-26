Ivanka Trump Tweeted a Photo of Thank You Letters She Received, and Twitter Had a Field Day

Breaking News!

Donald Trump's eldest daughter and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, posted a photo on Twitter, showing off her fan mail. "Overjoyed by these beautiful letters," she tweeted. "Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. 😍"

Here's a closer look at the mail:

As expected, Twitter users had a lot of questions about the "Thank you" notes.

Some people were pretty taken with the smiley face with money signs for eyes:

Others were wondering who actually wrote these letters:

Some wanted to write their own "Thank you" letters to Ivanka:

And other Twitter users simply wondered why Ivanka received the letters in the first place:

