Hurricane Irma Is Set to Hit Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

With Hurricane Irma making its way towards South Florida, properties in the area have been evacuated, and that includes Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Two other Trump properties in the area—Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter—have also been closed.

A spokesperson for Trump's properties said in a statement, "Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida state advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to New York magazine, "Irma could send as much as ten feet of water onto the Mar-a-Lago property, which would likely cause water damage to some of its buildings."

Inside Mar-a-Lago. Getty Davidoff Studios Photography

Most Popular

USA Today reports that Trump also owns a "chateau" on the island of St. Martin, which has already been very badly hit. Hurricane Irma has so far claimed six lives on the island, and the devastation caused has been awful, destroying homes, schools, and the airport.

As for Mar-a-Lago, New York magazine writes, "The waters will begin to threaten priceless items, such as 'The Visionary,' a portrait of Trump once described by Playboy as showing him with 'skin glowing like the top floors of Trump Tower at sunset.'"

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.