Life After Tinder: 9 New Dating Apps You Should Try Next

Coffee Meets Bagel

Available on iOS and Android devices

DOWNLOAD IT

Is it as ridiculous as it sounds? Probably, but people are using it. Their tagline is, “Meet your everything bagel today,” and that’s all we’re going to say about that. Like most other dating apps, Coffee Meets Bagel connects you to people you share Facebook friends with. The bonus for this one? The app only lets you see people who have liked you, so you don’t have to worry about “the one that got away" (with a bagel).