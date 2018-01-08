Life After Tinder: 9 New Dating Apps You Should Try Next

When they say "bomb cyclone," they're actually referring to our dating life.
Whatever the equivalent of carpal tunnel syndrome is for thumbs, sometimes the repetitiveness of swiping the same pool of people on apps like Tinder can hurt—both physically and mentally. "Are there other life forms out there?" you may wonder. And the answer is yes, they've just downloaded a different app. So before we move any further, no, you're not going to be single forever, and yes, Coffee Meets Bagel is a real app. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt with these nine popular dating apps, ahead.
Available on iOS and Android devices
Known as the “relationship app,” Hinge focuses on “stories, not resumes” and aims for users to develop real relationships that stray from the typical hookup dating apps. No swipes, but it does match you with your extended network…AKA friends of friends. (Always a bonus matching with your best friend’s boyfriend’s best friend!) All jokes aside, this one is really good (so we hear).
Available on iOS and Android devices
Is it as ridiculous as it sounds? Probably, but people are using it. Their tagline is, “Meet your everything bagel today,” and that’s all we’re going to say about that. Like most other dating apps, Coffee Meets Bagel connects you to people you share Facebook friends with. The bonus for this one? The app only lets you see people who have liked you, so you don’t have to worry about “the one that got away" (with a bagel).
Available on iOS and Android devices
The OG dating site, Match.com, has turned into an app to compete with the Bumbles and Hinges of the world. It’s one of the largest dating apps next to Tinder, with a reputation of actually finding people relationships. Match, however, does charge a subscription service fee of $20.99 per month for a 12-month subscription.
Available on iOS and Android devices
Known as the dating app for feminists, Bumble is the Sadie Hawkins Dance of apps where women make the first move. It's a humbling experience to be on the other end, and we have to give it up to the app for their new "no ghosting" rule, which deletes an interaction if your guy hasn't replied to your initial message within 24 hours.
Available on iOS and Android devices
Once you get over the hump of thinking "Great, everyone knows where I live," Happn's the ideal way to see if you're connecting with the local barista you love without actually having to draft a Missed Connection on Craigslist. The app tracks your daily patterns to alert you of Happn users that are in your area at all times of the day, plus notes on how many times you've crossed paths and where.
Available on iOS and Android devices
How About We is one of the best ways to actually get off your couch and meet someone. The meet-cute app is designed to help people offer up tasks that they'd like to do with other people, including museum nights, comedy hours, and cocktail meet-ups in your area. There's also a nifty interactive Date Map that lets you track who is else is vibing in the area and wants to chat/get tacos/hang out at a cafe.
Available on iOS and Android devices
If you're one of those people who's always looking for a concert buddy, cut to the chase with an app that pairs you with a likeminded person who also thinks Drake's If You're Reading This It's Too Late was his best or loves hunting for vinyl. Tastebuds gives you the option of adding your favorite artists and easy messaging to schedule listening parties for new releases.
Available on iOS and Android devices
The dogpark of online apps is Tindog, a new way to judge people (JK) based on their preference for dogs (little dogs v. big dogs can be a real dealbreaker). Big perk here is you don't have to weed out the "dog people" as you do on Tinder, but instead have a sea of fellow canine lovers in your area to go on dark park dates with. Now, if there were only a version for cat people...(kidding, dogs are better, don't @ us).
Available on iOS and Android devices
If you hate the firing squad question format on sites like OkCupid (the overload of questions can be overwhelming, TBH), Score's app will feel like a light vacation. The app also operates on a series of questions, though the prompts read more like icebreakers (they're designed to sound like first-date bar questions). Beats thinking up prompts like "Sexy is..." on your own time!