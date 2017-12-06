15 Movies Where the Actors Have Actual Sex

'In the Realm of the Senses'

In the Realm of the Senses is about real-life Geisha Sada Abe, who's famous for having killed her lover before cutting off his penis and testicles. The film's unsimulated sex scenes were so X-rated that it was originally banned in the United States. "The trickiest problem we faced was finding actors," director Nagisa Oshima said. "I anticipated that the fact that we would be asking them to have actual sex in front of the camera would be a huge obstacle. Contrary to my expectation, however, finding women to audition turned out to be easy: they came in great numbers, saying if sex was required, well, that was no big deal. In the end, even my wife, the actor Akiko Koyama, said that if no one else would do it, then she would be willing."