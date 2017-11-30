Traveling is equal parts fun and frustrating. You're going to a cool place and experiencing new things! But you're also flying economy and sitting in the middle seat! Or you're driving for hours in a rental car that makes weird noises when you go above 50 mph! Can't do much about that middle seat or questionable rental, but at least these 10 travel accessories will help make the getting-there part of your vacation suck less so you can enjoy your actual trip way more.