Today's Top Stories
1
50 Stylish Winter Coats to Make You Stand Out
2
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
3
Why Derms Want You to Use Vitamin C on Your Face
4
Your Makeup Game Plan for Holiday-Party Season
5
The 15 Best Body-Positive Moments of 2017

The Goods: 10 Travel Accessories You Need for Any Trip

Sorry, can't do anything about the lack of leg room though.

travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy/Travis McHenry
Nov 30, 2017

Traveling is equal parts fun and frustrating. You're going to a cool place and experiencing new things! But you're also flying economy and sitting in the middle seat! Or you're driving for hours in a rental car that makes weird noises when you go above 50 mph! Can't do much about that middle seat or questionable rental, but at least these 10 travel accessories will help make the getting-there part of your vacation suck less so you can enjoy your actual trip way more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Away x Tile Luggage Tag, $30

BUY IT

Avoid the drama of losing your suitcase with a luggage tag. This one comes with a Bluetooth-enabled Tile inside so you can track and locate your bags right on your phone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Slip Eye Mask, $45

BUY IT

Wake me up when the champagne arrives, okay? This silk sleep mask will make even the back row seats in economy feel like first class.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Anya Hindmarch Keepsake Medium Printed Metallic Textured-Leather Jewelry Case, $480

BUY IT

The suede divider keeps pieces from shifting during your travels so your earrings won't get eaten by your necklaces. Stash your sunglasses and other small accessories on top for scratch-free safekeeping.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Anker PowerCore 20100 - 20000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank, $48.99

BUY IT

This sleek and slim charger can power two phones at the same time so you and bae can keep posting those sunsets and #fromwhereIstand pics on Instagram.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Sephora Collection Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube, $6-$8

BUY IT

Decant your liquids into these minimalist bottles so you'll never have to ditch your full-sized fancy hair products or lotions at security again. They're made of silicone so they won't break and can be squished to save precious room in your carry-on.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Urban Outfitters Insta360 Nano VR Camera, $200

BUY IT

This little gadget takes cool 360 degree pictures or videos, essentially creating a virtual reality experience right on your phone. After you're done taking pics on vacation, you can relive your trip with the cardboard VR viewer that it comes packaged in. If this isn't some Harry Potter-level magic...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Shure SE215SPE-W-BT1 Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones, $149

BUY IT

Travel in peace with these noise-isolating headphones and never have to listen to your neighbor's loud chewing ever again. The wireless Bluetooth-enabled design also means you won't snag anything on annoying wires and rip the silicone earbuds out of your ears.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Cosmopolitan Quilted Packing Cube with See-through Mesh, $19.99

BUY IT

Stash your pretty underthings in this mesh packing cube just in case TSA decides to search through your suitcase for no reason.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

LOOP World Adapter Plug, $14.45

BUY IT

This universal adapter is a little bulky, yes, but at least it'll save you a headache and major cash at the airport when you realize that Cuba doesn't use the same plug as the U.S.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
travel-items-needed-to-fly-carry-on-only
Courtesy

Bugaboo Boxer, $75-$630

BUY IT

This isn't your regular suitcase, this is cool suitcase. In fact, it's an entire system—you can latch different suitcases onto each other so you're not struggling to roll multiple bags to the gate. Where have you been all our lives??

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Travel
5 Genius Winter Packing Hacks
hamburg-germany
Up-and-Coming Travel Destinations You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Do & Eat in San Francisco
Cheap Weekend Vacations
This Town in Holland Looks Like a Fairytale
JetBlue Is Giving Away Free Flights to Volunteers
end of year best travel deals
30 Best End Of Year Travel Deals
Cancun, Mexico from above Get Paid $60,000 to Live in Cancun for Six Months
What to Do & Eat in Minneapolis
Meghan Markle's Guide to London