Sorry, can't do anything about the lack of leg room though.
Traveling is equal parts fun and frustrating. You're going to a cool place and experiencing new things! But you're also flying economy and sitting in the middle seat! Or you're driving for hours in a rental car that makes weird noises when you go above 50 mph! Can't do much about that middle seat or questionable rental, but at least these 10 travel accessories will help make the getting-there part of your vacation suck less so you can enjoy your actual trip way more.
Away x Tile Luggage Tag, $30
Avoid the drama of losing your suitcase with a luggage tag. This one comes with a Bluetooth-enabled Tile inside so you can track and locate your bags right on your phone.
Slip Eye Mask, $45
Wake me up when the champagne arrives, okay? This silk sleep mask will make even the back row seats in economy feel like first class.
Anya Hindmarch Keepsake Medium Printed Metallic Textured-Leather Jewelry Case, $480
The suede divider keeps pieces from shifting during your travels so your earrings won't get eaten by your necklaces. Stash your sunglasses and other small accessories on top for scratch-free safekeeping.
Anker PowerCore 20100 - 20000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank, $48.99
This sleek and slim charger can power two phones at the same time so you and bae can keep posting those sunsets and #fromwhereIstand pics on Instagram.
Sephora Collection Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube, $6-$8
Decant your liquids into these minimalist bottles so you'll never have to ditch your full-sized fancy hair products or lotions at security again. They're made of silicone so they won't break and can be squished to save precious room in your carry-on.
Urban Outfitters Insta360 Nano VR Camera, $200
This little gadget takes cool 360 degree pictures or videos, essentially creating a virtual reality experience right on your phone. After you're done taking pics on vacation, you can relive your trip with the cardboard VR viewer that it comes packaged in. If this isn't some Harry Potter-level magic...
Shure SE215SPE-W-BT1 Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones, $149
Travel in peace with these noise-isolating headphones and never have to listen to your neighbor's loud chewing ever again. The wireless Bluetooth-enabled design also means you won't snag anything on annoying wires and rip the silicone earbuds out of your ears.
Cosmopolitan Quilted Packing Cube with See-through Mesh, $19.99
Stash your pretty underthings in this mesh packing cube just in case TSA decides to search through your suitcase for no reason.
LOOP World Adapter Plug, $14.45
This universal adapter is a little bulky, yes, but at least it'll save you a headache and major cash at the airport when you realize that Cuba doesn't use the same plug as the U.S.
Bugaboo Boxer, $75-$630
This isn't your regular suitcase, this is cool suitcase. In fact, it's an entire system—you can latch different suitcases onto each other so you're not struggling to roll multiple bags to the gate. Where have you been all our lives??