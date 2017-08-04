This Dream Trip Promises to Give You a 'Game of Thrones' Experience Like No Other

Whether you're more of a Lannister or a Stark, Black Tomato has answered the prayers of all 8.9 million of you loyal Game of Thrones fans. Cramming all six seasons into nine nights is suddenly a lot easier than it sounds (probably because the tours are lead by an official Game of Thrones location scout).

That's right—this tour allows you to have complete charge in your Westeros destiny. Start by answering Black Tomato's few simple questions, such as where you want to go, how long, how many people, and price range (this one ranges from about $8,000-$10,000), and your tailor made trip to experience Game of Thrones like never before is already at your fingertips. Whether you want to start in Dubrovnki, Croatia, travel to Belfast, Ireland and end in Reykjavik, Iceland or vice versa to deciding whether to stay 8 or 14 nights, trust us, this itinerary was made for a Khaleesi.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

First Stop: City of Kings

What better way to start out this journey than spending your first four nights at the Villa Dubrovnik overlooking the capital of the Seven Kingdoms? That's right—it's the site of King's Landing.

City of Kings

Next Up...

Pass through the Pile Gate and channel King Robert Baratheon as he fought for power or become a member of the Targaryen family as they were exiled from their land. For a last stop on your tour of King's Landing you'll stop to take in the magnificent views of "Blackwater Bay," the site of the bloody battle when Stannis Baratheon tried to take the Iron Throne from King Joffrey.

Pass through where the Targaryen family were exiled (and enjoy the insane views, of course)

Set sail around the Elafiti Islands and bring out your inner Khaleesi and Ser Jorah and soak up the sun and deep blue waters.

The House of the Undying

Here, you'll be given a private tour of the Benedictine Monastery AKA the House of the Undying.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

From here, you'll set sail onto the seaside village of Trsteno, the home of Trsteno Arboretum, used as the backdrop of the gardens of King's Landing palace and as Red Keep, home of the Seven Kingdoms. Having fun yet?

North of the Wall

After a few nights of living luxe in the islands, it's time the experience what the term "Winter is Coming" really means. Black Tomato flies you from Croatia to Iceland to take you to the land North of the Wall.

For the next days of your trip you will explore the south coast of Iceland (exactly how the show scouters did) and see the Vatnajökull glacier, the largest icecap in the world outside the arctic regions, and where Jon Snow ruled Castle Black.

Fun Fact: Most of the "North of the Wall" shots were filmed here.

The infamous Wall