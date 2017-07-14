Weekend Trip Guide: Where to Stay, Eat, and Drink in the British Virgin Islands

Welcome to MarieClaire.com's new series on weekend travel—a smart girl's guide to making the most of those glorious two days off.

Seeing Barack Obama, mile-wide grin on his face, as he kite-surfed around the British Virgin Islands post-presidency wasn't just your typical vacation shot. It might as well have been a "new phone who dis" text to America, and the photos made us all feel like the jilted exes of someone who had quite literally moved on to greener isles.

Naturally, when I had a chance to see the crystal clear waters and postcard views of the BVIs for myself, I was also game to peace out on all earthly duties, forever and ever amen. Below, my tales of the best places in the BVIs to forget about your responsibilities and the best places to soak up some Vitamin D.

Where to Stay

Though there are countless beautiful villas and hotels to choose from when you're vacationing in the BVIs, I had the supreme bliss of staying at two stunning resorts, Surfsong Villa and Bitter End Yacht Club.

Opening the blinds on my first morning in the BVIs at Surfsong (located on their main island Tortola) was like waking up in paradise—you have to pinch yourself to confirm that your mini plane didn't tumble into the sea on the journey over. When I caught the sparkling waters and the lush mangroves, I wasn't quite sure whether to Instagram everything in my current line of sight or just soak it all in.

It's a constant struggle in Surfsong to just put your camera down, because the lush greenery and the Lost-worthy island scenery are *beyond*. Surfsong's owner Cate Stephenson was a sailor for years before finally putting down her anchor in the BVIs and starting work on the resort with her husband. The result is a series of cozy and secluded properties that feel like they've sprung up in the middle of nature.

Working with as many natural resources as possible, like the vines and boulders that flank the dining area, gives you the sense that you've left the rest of the world behind (it also helps that you get a full house to yourself, from canopy bedrooms to gorgeous outdoor showers). Many couples honeymoon here, and it's not hard to see why: this is the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime escape.

Bitter End Yacht Club is every adventure lover's dream and if you take an aerial view of it, you'll see why. The sprawling grounds house a sizable fleet of yachts and sailboats and it's a natural haven for water sport fanatics, offering everything from wind surfing to kite boarding and scuba diving. If you're thinking to yourself, "Oof, I can't stomach all that water time," don't fret.