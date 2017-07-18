Here's When You Need to Book Your Labor Day Weekend Flight for the Best Deal

Are you a last-minute planner? If so, you'll be happy to hear that there's still time to book that epic Labor Day weekend getaway you've been talking about all summer but haven't quite gotten around to planning yet.

By looking at historical data from their internal database, KAYAK anticipates that prices for flights over Labor Day weekend won't start to increase significantly until after August 10.

If you wait until after the second week of August to book your Labor Day flight, KAYAK anticipates that all roundtrip, coach flights from the U.S. will increase by approximately seven percent.

But since summer doesn't officially end until September 22, you'll be happy to hear that you can actually find the best flight deals during the third and fourth weeks of September if you don't mind postponing your beach vacation a little bit.

According to KAYAK, the median price of a roundtrip flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico from the U.S. during the third weekend in September drops to about $145, while flights to Los Angeles over the same weekend are only $122 on average.

