Yes, That's Really Christina Aguilera on the Cover of 'Paper' Magazine

Singer/actress/top 2 best genies in bottles Christina Aguilera covers Paper magazine's newest issue. She looks gorgeous, fresh-faced, and completely unrecognizable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Posing nearly barefaced, with more freckles and less eye makeup than we've ever seen on her, she looks great—if, again, worlds and layers of mascara away from the Christina we're used to.

"I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," the singer says in the interview. But she also finds it "liberating" to be more stripped (cue throwback to 2002) back. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

She appears in several other looks in the shoot—which you can see here—but this one is the most mind-bogglingly "are you Chloe Sevigny?" to me. It also inspired me to google "Christina Aguilera age" (37) and look up how to draw fake freckles on my face.