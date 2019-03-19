TV host, model, and mom of two Chrissy Teigen got an incredible, short hair makeover, and it almost went completely unnoticed.





Her hairstylist, Laura Polko, revealed the star’s new look on her own Instagram page, showing off Teigen’s loose cut, '80s-inspired short bob.





The transformation is most likely to be down to a great wig or clever hair pieces, but it’s still perfect inspiration for your next cut.

Whether it’s serving up life inspiration in the form of eating hangover tacos in bed, or alternatively a glamorous red carpet look that leaves the whole world swooning, you can always rely on social media legend Chrissy Teigen to make you either want to be her—or to at least be her best friend.

And now, you can add her latest hair makeover to the list of reasons why she’s basically the best person on the planet. The Lip Sync Battle host just underwent a total transformation for a recent party, and we almost missed the seriously stunning moment. Luckily, Teigen’s hair stylist, Laura Polko, shared a snap of the look on her own Instagram page, and it’s something that we need to talk about immediately.

Usually one to stick with her signature sunkissed, blonde lengths with long, beach waves (or occasionally going a little shorter), Chrissy went for a totally new vibe this time around. She got inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic look in Scarface, and channelled the 80’s with a throwback, layered short bob. Add in wispy, eyelash-skimming bangs, and you’re good to go with the ultimate, retro haircut. Or at least the ultimate, retro wig and cleverly placed hair pieces.

While Polko explained: “Chrissy Teigen x Scarface... not a themed party but f*** it”, the mother of Luna and Miles completed the smokin’ hot 80’s look with endless jewelry, silver shadow, smoked liner, and the necessary nude-brown, heavy lined lip.

That’s all the inspiration you need for your next salon appointment, then. Sure, you could run the potential risk of looking like a middle-aged mom with those turned-under, shoulder length layers, but it’s a risk that you’re going to have to take.

