Ulta is the Target of the beauty world: You can't just buy one thing. Often times, a seemingly innocent search for a cleanser turns into a full-fledged beauty shopping spree that includes moisturizer, toner, a contour palette, eye liner, nail polish, and a small army of candles. Before you know it, you're running up your credit card bill like there's no tomorrow.



Fortunately, Ulta's Fall Haul event is here to ease your mind come that next cc statement. Now through October 5, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off cult-favorite brands, including L'Oréal, Frank Body, and SheaMoisture. Sift through some of our favorite products on sale, below, and get shopping. Your fall beauty routine depends on it.