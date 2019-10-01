image
Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Is Every Drugstore Product Lover's Dream

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Ulta is the Target of the beauty world: You can't just buy one thing. Often times, a seemingly innocent search for a cleanser turns into a full-fledged beauty shopping spree that includes moisturizer, toner, a contour palette, eye liner, nail polish, and a small army of candles. Before you know it, you're running up your credit card bill like there's no tomorrow.

Fortunately, Ulta's Fall Haul event is here to ease your mind come that next cc statement. Now through October 5, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off cult-favorite brands, including L'Oréal, Frank Body, and SheaMoisture. Sift through some of our favorite products on sale, below, and get shopping. Your fall beauty routine depends on it.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque
Courtesy
SheaMoisture
SHOP IT

$13.49
$6.74

After exposing your hair to heat tools and harsh rays this summer, your strands are probably in need of some serious TLC. Made with shea butter, peppermint, and apple cider vinegar, this SheaMoisture formula is designed to strengthen your roots. 

Vinyl Liquid Liner
Courtesy
NYX Professional Makeup
SHOP IT

$7
$4.90

If you're working on mastering a cat-eye, look no further than this eye liner from NYX. After all, Halloween is coming up! 

Pumpkin Spice Scented Soy Blend Candle
Courtesy
ULTA
SHOP IT

$22.50
$9.99

Calling all PSL lovers: This delicious candle will pair nicely with your Starbucks order. 'Tis the season! 

Instapop Eye Duo
Courtesy
Real Techniques
SHOP IT

$9.99
$5.99

Real Techniques' brushes will help you accomplish a sultry smokey eye.

Revolution x The Emily Edit The Wants Eyeshadow Palette
Courtesy
Makeup Revolution
$12.00
SHOP IT

$20
$12

Euphoria lovers will appreciate Makeup Revolution's dreamy palette. You'll have plenty of colors to work with, from cream to lavender, for a night out. 

Coconut Coffee Scrub
Courtesy
Frank Body
SHOP IT

$18.95
$14.21

A body scrub that removes dry skin (especially in the winter!) and smells like vacation? That's a win-win in our book.

EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo
Courtesy
EcoTools
SHOP IT

$9.99
$5.99

Not only are these blenders instrumental in contouring your face, but they are also cruelty-free and vegan.

Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Courtesy
L'Oréal
SHOP IT

$10.99
$7.69

With more than 2,000 rave reviews on Ulta, L'Oréal's voluminous lash mascara is bound to make your lashes look long and oh-so-luxurious.

Lippie Stix
Courtesy
ColourPop
$4.20
SHOP IT

$6
$4.20

Let's be honest: No fall makeup routine is complete without a fun lip.

Hydration Burst 3 In 1 Micellar Cleanser
Courtesy
Botanics
SHOP IT

$8.99
$6.29

Perfect for dehydrated and sensitive skin, this bottle of Botanics micellar water simultaneously removes makeup and dirt and moisturizes the skin. A miracle product! 

•••

