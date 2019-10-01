Ulta is the Target of the beauty world: You can't just buy one thing. Often times, a seemingly innocent search for a cleanser turns into a full-fledged beauty shopping spree that includes moisturizer, toner, a contour palette, eye liner, nail polish, and a small army of candles. Before you know it, you're running up your credit card bill like there's no tomorrow.
Fortunately, Ulta's Fall Haul event is here to ease your mind come that next cc statement. Now through October 5, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off cult-favorite brands, including L'Oréal, Frank Body, and SheaMoisture. Sift through some of our favorite products on sale, below, and get shopping. Your fall beauty routine depends on it.
$13.49
$6.74
After exposing your hair to heat tools and harsh rays this summer, your strands are probably in need of some serious TLC. Made with shea butter, peppermint, and apple cider vinegar, this SheaMoisture formula is designed to strengthen your roots.
$7
$4.90
If you're working on mastering a cat-eye, look no further than this eye liner from NYX. After all, Halloween is coming up!
$22.50
$9.99
Calling all PSL lovers: This delicious candle will pair nicely with your Starbucks order. 'Tis the season!
$9.99
$5.99
Real Techniques' brushes will help you accomplish a sultry smokey eye.
$20
$12
Euphoria lovers will appreciate Makeup Revolution's dreamy palette. You'll have plenty of colors to work with, from cream to lavender, for a night out.
$18.95
$14.21
A body scrub that removes dry skin (especially in the winter!) and smells like vacation? That's a win-win in our book.
$9.99
$5.99
Not only are these blenders instrumental in contouring your face, but they are also cruelty-free and vegan.
$10.99
$7.69
With more than 2,000 rave reviews on Ulta, L'Oréal's voluminous lash mascara is bound to make your lashes look long and oh-so-luxurious.
$6
$4.20
Let's be honest: No fall makeup routine is complete without a fun lip.
$8.99
$6.29
Perfect for dehydrated and sensitive skin, this bottle of Botanics micellar water simultaneously removes makeup and dirt and moisturizes the skin. A miracle product!
