Today's Top Stories
1
William Helped With Kate's Hair For Their Wedding
2
Why Haven't You Tried a Lip Oil Yet?
3
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
4
The Best Indoor Plants to Brighten Your (WF)Home
5
Masked and Answered: Actress Dove Cameron

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Glossier Has Amazing Deals on Its Skincare and Makeup Sets

I need more Balm Dotcom in my life.

By Kelsey Mulvey
Glossier

Let's not sugarcoat it: The past few weeks have been hard. (Or is it months? Time is officially irrelevant.) No matter what's bumming you out, it's important to take a moment to appreciate the little things. For me, right now that's Glossier's bundle deals. Chances are, your makeup bag is already filled with tubes of Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, and Generation G lipstick, but you can actually save money when you buy all of your favorites at once. Glossier's "Sets & Kits" section is available year-round, but if you want to appreciate the little things this week, peruse through these amazing deals, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Comfort Collection
Glossier
SHOP IT

$79
$65

We all could use a good moisturizer while we're stuck inside with dry air. The Comfort Collection—complete with a thick, hydrating cream for your face, hands, and body—has you covered. 

2 The Super Duo
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$56
$45

Why settle for one game-changing serum when you can have two?  This duo will make your skin bright and hydrated.

3 Balm Dotcom Trio
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$36
$30

Now's a better time than ever to stock up on Glossier's ultra-popular lip balm to keep your lips moisturized. 

4 The Makeup Set
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$50
$40

Go ahead, rock the "no makeup" makeup look to your next virtual happy hour. The last time we checked, Zoom doesn't have a setting for that covetable Glossier glow.

5 The Skincare Set
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$52
$40

On the hunt for a great Mother's Day gift? Glossier's Skincare Set will make you a shoo-in for mom's favorite.  

6 Milky Jelly Cleanser + Futuredew
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$42
$34

Thanks to this Milk Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew combo, mastering the clean, dewy look will be a breeze. No, I'm not wearing highlighter! 

7 The Treat + Perfect Duo
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$38
$30

With Glossier's chemical exfoliant and Zit Stick, your skin will be blemish-free in no time. 

8 The Eye Color Set
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$50
$45

If you want to get dressed up for your next Zoom conference, try Glossier's three-piece eye color set that comes with mascara, liquid eyeliner, and a sheer matte lid tint. 

9 The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
Glossier
SHOP IT

$44
$34

Consider this kit your three-step program to a statement lip. 

10 Mask Duo
Glossier
SHOP IT

$44
$40

On dedicated self-care nights, these masks will refresh, detoxify, and hydrate your skin without causing breakouts or redness. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
What to Buy From Madewell's Super Rare Sale
Find Mom a Gift at Anthro's Home Flash Sale
What to Buy From Adidas' Loungewear Sale
How to Buy Meghan Markle's Fave Shoes for Less
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' Amazing Sale
I Want to Buy Everything at Nordie's Spring Sale
Mejuri Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Dainty Jewelry