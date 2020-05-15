Today's Top Stories
1
Sick of Skincare Fake News? Check TikTok.
2
The Outdoor Voices Sneakers I'll Never Take Off
3
Tyler Cameron Shares All His Skincare Secrets
4
Designer Homes to Escape to in Your Dreams
5
A Letter to the Class of COVID-19

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Ulta's Hair Sale Is Making Me Actually Want to Do My Hair Again

Step one: Take a shower.

By Kelsey Mulvey
heat tools
Courtesy

When's the last time you thought about doing your hair? To be honest, straightening or curling it for my virtual happy hours has become too much of an effort. (I haven't touched my hair dryer—the same hair dryer I told all if my friends I'd save from an apartment fire—in months.) But since we'll be staying inside for the foreseeable future, it's about time we bring some of our old routines into our new normal. That's where Ulta's Gorgeous Hair event comes in. Now through May 30, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off a bunch of hair accessories, adding new deals every day. Peruse through the current deals, below, as well as a couple new ones that are coming up, to elevate your hair game.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Color Boosting Gloss + Deep Conditioning Treatment
dpHUE
SHOP IT

$35
$17.50

If you want to maintain your color, pick up a few bottles of dpHUE's coloring treatment. Not only is it available in a variety of shades, but it's also free of harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and ammonia. 

2 IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
IGK
SHOP IT

$29
$14.50

If you're not ready to break out the blow dryer just yet, grab a bottle of IGK's gel. Infused with coconut oil, this formula will play up your natural texture without leaving your hair stiff or crunchy. 

3 Pink Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron
CHI for Ulta Beauty
$49.97
SHOP IT

There's a reason why CHI is one of the best hair straightener brands around. The award-winning device uses a ceramic plate to lock in moisture without frying your hair. 

4 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Chi
SHOP IT

$16
$8

While CHI's straighteners are designed with healthy hair in mind, it's a good idea to pick up some heat protection spray to keep your strands extra safe. 

5 Tea Tree Special Shampoo
Paul Mitchell
SHOP IT

$34 each
$26 for two 

Ulta's Gorgeous Hair event is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like Paul Mitchell's detoxifying shampoo. Psst...you can buy two bottles for $26. 

6 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer
T3
SHOP IT

$150
$75

Tomorrow, you can save 50 percent on T3's dryer. In addition to drying your hair quickly, this dryer folds up so you can easily store it in your bathroom drawer.

7 SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler
DevaCurl
SHOP IT

$28
$14

Calling all curly hair ladies: Ulta is slashing the price of DevaCurl's formula and hot tools this weekend. 

8 Hot Tools Professional 1-1/4'' Curling Iron
Hot Tools
SHOP IT

$69.99
$34.99

Get that natural beach wave look thanks to Hot Tools' curling iron that will go on sale this Monday. 

9 Leave-In Conditioner
PATTERN
SHOP IT

$25
$12.50

On May 27, you can save big on Pattern's leave-in conditioner. With a hydrating mix of jojoba and olive oil, this cream will keep your curls soft and tight. 

10 Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo
Hask
SHOP IT

$7.99
$3.99

Mark your calendars: On May 28, Ulta is slashing the price of HASK's dry shampoo. I mean, you can never have too much dry shampoo these days. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Alala Is Having a Sale on Its Chic Activewear
Everlane Restocked Its Choose What You Pay Section
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Are On Sale Today
Universal Standard's Chic Sweats Are On Sale
Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75
What to Buy From Margaux's Rare Sale
Glossier Has Secret Deals on Its Bundle Packs
I'm Buying Everything From FP's Activewear Sale
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide