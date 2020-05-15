Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Step one: Take a shower.
When's the last time you thought about doing your hair? To be honest, straightening or curling it for my virtual happy hours has become too much of an effort. (I haven't touched my hair dryer—the same hair dryer I told all if my friends I'd save from an apartment fire—in months.) But since we'll be staying inside for the foreseeable future, it's about time we bring some of our old routines into our new normal. That's where Ulta's Gorgeous Hair event comes in. Now through May 30, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off a bunch of hair accessories, adding new deals every day. Peruse through the current deals, below, as well as a couple new ones that are coming up, to elevate your hair game.
$35
$17.50
If you want to maintain your color, pick up a few bottles of dpHUE's coloring treatment. Not only is it available in a variety of shades, but it's also free of harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and ammonia.
$29
$14.50
If you're not ready to break out the blow dryer just yet, grab a bottle of IGK's gel. Infused with coconut oil, this formula will play up your natural texture without leaving your hair stiff or crunchy.
There's a reason why CHI is one of the best hair straightener brands around. The award-winning device uses a ceramic plate to lock in moisture without frying your hair.
$16
$8
While CHI's straighteners are designed with healthy hair in mind, it's a good idea to pick up some heat protection spray to keep your strands extra safe.
$34 each
$26 for two
Ulta's Gorgeous Hair event is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like Paul Mitchell's detoxifying shampoo. Psst...you can buy two bottles for $26.
$150
$75
Tomorrow, you can save 50 percent on T3's dryer. In addition to drying your hair quickly, this dryer folds up so you can easily store it in your bathroom drawer.
$28
$14
Calling all curly hair ladies: Ulta is slashing the price of DevaCurl's formula and hot tools this weekend.
$69.99
$34.99
Get that natural beach wave look thanks to Hot Tools' curling iron that will go on sale this Monday.
$25
$12.50
On May 27, you can save big on Pattern's leave-in conditioner. With a hydrating mix of jojoba and olive oil, this cream will keep your curls soft and tight.
$7.99
$3.99
Mark your calendars: On May 28, Ulta is slashing the price of HASK's dry shampoo. I mean, you can never have too much dry shampoo these days.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.