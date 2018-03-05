Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's Daughter Just Posted the Cutest Tweet Making Fun of Her Dad

As Meryl Streep's husband, Don Gummer has walked many a red carpet. The actress has been nominated for an Academy Award a casual 21 times (she's won 3), including tonight, where she's up for best actress for her role in The Post. Gummer, of course, often accompanies her to the awards ceremonies.

So you'd think after appearing on the carpet so many times (add the Globes, the SAGs, Baftas!), Gummer would be comfortable in front of the cameras. Well, tonight, the couple's youngest daughter, Louisa, shared that wasn't exactly the case:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fun fact: we once made my dad a fake Oscar for acting comfortable at these things for 40 years straight pic.twitter.com/p4KLd2Hc9A — Louisa Gummer (@glumisa) March 5, 2018

So cute.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1979 Oscars Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1989 Oscars Getty Images