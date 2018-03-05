Today's Top Stories
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's Daughter Just Posted the Cutest Tweet Making Fun of Her Dad

Getty Images

As Meryl Streep's husband, Don Gummer has walked many a red carpet. The actress has been nominated for an Academy Award a casual 21 times (she's won 3), including tonight, where she's up for best actress for her role in The Post. Gummer, of course, often accompanies her to the awards ceremonies.

So you'd think after appearing on the carpet so many times (add the Globes, the SAGs, Baftas!), Gummer would be comfortable in front of the cameras. Well, tonight, the couple's youngest daughter, Louisa, shared that wasn't exactly the case:

So cute.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1979 Oscars
Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1989 Oscars
Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 2012 Oscars
Getty Images
