Today's Top Stories
1
Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to Daughter
2
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin
3
Why You Should Always Order Pancakes for the Table
4
23 Hot Celeb Dudes With Bad Facial Hair
5
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley

Khloé Unfollowed Tristan on Instagram Following the Cheating Allegations

And so did the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Getty Images

ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her daughter. She welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after two videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé with different mystery women. After some deep investigative reporting, MarieClaire.com can confirm that Khloé has officially unfollowed Tristan on Instagram and so has the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Yep, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie—none of them are following @realtristan13.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's no surprise the Kardashians are sticking by Khloé's side while she's "distraught" and "in complete disbelief." Even Khloé's BFF Khadijah threw shade at Tristan on Instagram a couple days ago and fans boo'ed Thompson at his basketball game last night. Khloé reportedly let Thompson in the delivery room for the birth, but things are clearly very tense for the new parents.

👊🏾

A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on

Kardashian and Thompson have not revealed a name yet for their baby or commented on the cheating allegations.

Related Stories
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's Drama
Kylie Jenner's First Post After Tristan Scandal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tristan Was in the Delivery Room with Khloé
Best Chris Movies Ranked by Overwhelming Hotness
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to Daughter
Kylie Jenner's First Post After Tristan Scandal
Prince William May Have Revealed Royal Baby Gender
These Are Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Items
Zayn Malik's New Song *Might* Be About Gigi Hadid
Khloé​ *Will* Allow Tristan in Delivery Room
Brad Pitt Reportedly Happier After Angelina Split
John Krasinski Joked About Love for Anne Hathaway