Khloé Unfollowed Tristan on Instagram Following the Cheating Allegations

ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her daughter. She welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after two videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé with different mystery women. After some deep investigative reporting, MarieClaire.com can confirm that Khloé has officially unfollowed Tristan on Instagram and so has the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Yep, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie—none of them are following @realtristan13.

It's no surprise the Kardashians are sticking by Khloé's side while she's "distraught" and "in complete disbelief." Even Khloé's BFF Khadijah threw shade at Tristan on Instagram a couple days ago and fans boo'ed Thompson at his basketball game last night. Khloé reportedly let Thompson in the delivery room for the birth, but things are clearly very tense for the new parents.



👊🏾 A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Kardashian and Thompson have not revealed a name yet for their baby or commented on the cheating allegations.