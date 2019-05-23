Of this season's Bachelorette gentlemen, contestant Tyler Cameron seems like one of the most sane, balanced, and drama-free bachelors competing for Hannah Brown's heart. We've seen him a ton in previews, so he's likely going to stick around on the show. What you may not know about Tyler (and may start to come up as we learn more about him) is that football was a huge part of his life until a shoulder injury reportedly ended his career as a pro player with the Baltimore Ravens.

First, you should absolutely know that much of Tyler's Instagram was devoted to his career as a player. It's worth checking out his entire history, but I've pulled out some choice posts that give a little insight into what helped Tyler become the guy he is now.

There's an old, old video of Tyler at a post-game conference during his college days. It's a liiiiiittle hard to hear, but Tyler is basically talking about playing tight end after initially playing as a quarterback, and saying that the previous experience helps him in the new position. It's no Bachelorette interview, but you can already see Tyler knows how to communicate, to media, in front of a camera. He's definitely become more relaxed on the show, though.

There's this footage of him actually playing. Go sports! Do the thing! I don't know anything about football.

And then there's him literally channeling his Hannah Beast with a loud scream. If this isn't a sign that they are destined to be together, I don't know what is. Also, this is more evidence that he has more restraint than Luke P., who literally hopped on top of the limo and roared at Hannah like the extra human person he is.

Also, please "enjoy" Tyler's photo from the draft:

Okay, that is so terrifying, though. His face is so handsome, why would they do this?? (I'm mostly kidding—he's supposed to look intimidating, it's not a fashion shoot—but he is so beautiful and this looks nothing like him.)

There's not much information on the shoulder injury that meant he could no longer play, but the injuries began when he was in college. "Tyler has had some injuries, and he has indicated to us that he’s planning to play somewhere else next year," the Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson explained to the Winston-Salem Journal. Tyler later transferred to Florida Atlantic University, got an MBA there, and then nearly played at the pro level with the Baltimore Ravens—he was reportedly drafted, but had to pull out. You can see a pretty dramatic shift from football to modeling on his Instagram, but it doesn't look like Tyler goes into detail about what happened:

Ahhhh, much better than that draft photo. On the show, the only athletic thing we've seen him do is fall over during the roller derby, but there's still time. Looks like a rugby game is in store—hopefully he's not one of the guys who got into a fistfight or had to be carted away in an ambulance.

Insert terrible pun here about how he might score a touchdown with Hannah!

