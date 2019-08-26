image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

Jennifer Lopez Used Alex Rodriguez' Strip Club Experiences to Inspire Her New Movie 'Hustlers'

Co-star Cardi B drew on her experiences as a dancer too.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Street Sightings
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

There's mere weeks to go until the release of Hustlers, the movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu as scammers targeting their strip club clientele. The impossibly starry cast— we're talking Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles—are busy doing press, and in an interview with E! News, J. Lo revealed how her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, helped her research her role.

"When [he asked], 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,'" J. Lo explained. "He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs. He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door."

A. Rod's insight is visible in the movie, J. Lo added. "All that stuff in the movie with the back door and stuff was information that I gave them, so that was amazing."


Cardi B, meanwhile, shared what she learned while stripping in New York City, a career she quit to focus on music. "I have learned a lot of lessons, a lot of lessons—it's like a whole list," she said. "Some women leave with a lot of money and some don't. Some women that are new will see the character Ramona [played by J. Lo] like, how the fuck this bitch does it? How does she take them to the private room? What is she saying, what is she doing so special? You just always wonder, what is she doing that I’m not doing? What is it that I don’t have?"

"Everybody always think it’s about how you look, you could be the baddest bitch. But if you don't have the game, baby... you gotta have that game," she explained. "It's all about how you make a man feel."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
A. Rod Reveals the Special Gift J. Lo Got Him
image
Alex Rodriguez' Secret Instagram Account
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway Is Miley Cyrus's "Slide Away" About Her Ex?
FASHION-US-SAINT LAURENT-ARRIVALS Miley Cyrus Hints at Liam Split in New Song
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2 Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Semester
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Lara Spencer Is Sorry for Her Prince George Joke
Cast Of "The Hills" Visits "Extra" Brody Jenner Has a New Girlfriend
"A Simple Favor" New York Premiere Ryan Shared *So Many* Unflattering Pics of Blake
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2019 Sundance Film Festival - Day 1 Awkwafina on Those 'Little Mermaid' Casting Rumors
Trooping The Colour 2019 Why Charlotte Is More Outgoing Than George
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Why Will & Kate Will Have to Do Tons of Paperwork
image Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil