2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
image
2
Redecorate Courtesy of West Elm's Warehouse Sale
image
3
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding
image
4
What The RealReal's COO Wears to Work
image
5
Read 'Everything Inside' With Us in September

﻿﻿Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Taylor Swift Really Wanted Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to Kiss at the VMAs

"still waiting for that kiss tho," Joe wrote on Instagram.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Jim SpellmanGetty Images

If you happened to stumble onto Twitter at all during last night's VMAs, there's a pretty strong chance you encountered a few tweets on one moment in particular: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' romantic performance of their single "Señorita," which saw them come tantalizingly close to an on-stage kiss. The pair started dating earlier this summer (or at least, the paparazzi first got wind of their relationship earlier this summer), but refrained from kissing under the VMA spotlights—much to the (hilarious) frustration of Sophie Turner, Jonases Nick and Joe, and Taylor Swift.

Sophie was perhaps the keenest champion of a Camila/Shawn make out, grabbing Joe and Nick's arms with feverish anticipation before throwing her hands in the air in frustration. Joe later shared the extremely cute video on Instagram, with the caption, "#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho." Side note—are we all in agreement that Sophie Turner is the unequivocal best?

As People reports, Bebe Rexha was also eager for Camila and Shawn to engage in a little PDA, chanting, "Kiss, kiss, kiss!" before looking similarly dismayed when Camila pulled away. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift wasn't quite so visibly eager —but the performance did leave her a little hot under the collar all the same, and she fanned herself as the song drew to a close.

Camila and Shawn's relationship has met with a little online skepticism, with some suggesting it's all an elaborate PR stunt conjured up to promote "Señorita." My verdict, which I'm sure Sophie Turner would agree with? If they're acting, they've got some Oscars with their names on them.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
image
You Have to See Camila Cabello With Blonde Hair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2019
image
Everyone Dressed Down for the VMAs After-Party
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Tattoo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Bella and Gigi Hadid Both Are Blondes at the VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Twitter Reacts to Missy Elliott's VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show People Are Roasting Taylor Swift for Her VMAs Act
image Halsey Wore Rainbow Roots to the 2019 VMAs
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 26, 2019 Gigi and Bella Matched at the MTV VMAs