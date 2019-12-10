News broke over the weekend that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had canceled their engagement party amid public outrage concerning Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, and his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, inside sources say Beatrice's friends are "concerned" about the royal, as she struggles with the backlash against her dad.

An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight, "Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," continuing, "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father]." The source said that Beatrice had not yet set a wedding date, adding that the royal family was "very disappointed in the situation" concerning Prince Andrew. Beatrice's father, the source said, had "embarrassed the family."

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, a property tycoon, planned to hold an engagement party at London restaurant the Chiltern Firehouse on December 18, but canceled the plans for fear that the restaurant would be inundated by paparazzi hoping to photograph Prince Andrew. The couple will reportedly reschedule the event, without releasing the new date to the public.

Andrew announced last month that he would withdraw from all royal duties, as the BBC reports, saying the Epstein scandal had become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of sex trafficking, said she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 years old, an allegation Andrew denies.

The royal faced public outcry after an interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis, in which he said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein because of the "opportunities [he] was given to learn" about the business world. He denied Giuffre's allegations, saying he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her. Andrew also said his 2010 stay at Epstein's home, after the financier's conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, was "the wrong thing to do," adding that he "let the side down."

