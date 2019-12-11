Oh, to be young and in love! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' romance is still very much going strong, and Cabello set out exactly what she loves about Mendes during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"I think that he has a very kind of pure, free energy," Cabello said, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Like he'll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.' And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful."

Cabello, she said, has started to mirror her boyfriend: "That's a trait that I've adopted is like whenever I feel like there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I've noticed that about him."

What's more, Mendes' "pure, free energy" is such that he's incapable of lying, according to Cabello. "I think it's because of this purity that he has that I don't think that he can lie or fake, because it hurts his heart," she said. "He's just, like, a very pure person and I think he's constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can't live like that, and I love that about him."

Cabello also identified which songs she wrote about Mendes: "Liar" is definitely about him, while she wouldn't directly confirm "Used To This" is, but told Lowe, "I'm basically confirming."

As for second album Romance, Cabello said it was an extra personal affair: "It really feels like I'm having a child, my second child," she said. "This is like this chapter in my life that I'm basically closing and giving to people."

