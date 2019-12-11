Vogue 2001
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Dress like a March Sister
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Here's Your Ultimate New Year's Eve Playlist
image
4
Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image
5
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance

Camila Cabello Said Shawn Mendes Is Incapable of Lying Because He's a "Very Pure Person"

Cabello called Mendes "the most transparent, honest person."

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room
Steve GranitzGetty Images

Oh, to be young and in love! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' romance is still very much going strong, and Cabello set out exactly what she loves about Mendes during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"I think that he has a very kind of pure, free energy," Cabello said, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Like he'll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.' And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful."

Cabello, she said, has started to mirror her boyfriend: "That's a trait that I've adopted is like whenever I feel like there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I've noticed that about him."

What's more, Mendes' "pure, free energy" is such that he's incapable of lying, according to Cabello. "I think it's because of this purity that he has that I don't think that he can lie or fake, because it hurts his heart," she said. "He's just, like, a very pure person and I think he's constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can't live like that, and I love that about him."

Cabello also identified which songs she wrote about Mendes: "Liar" is definitely about him, while she wouldn't directly confirm "Used To This" is, but told Lowe, "I'm basically confirming."

As for second album Romance, Cabello said it was an extra personal affair: "It really feels like I'm having a child, my second child," she said. "This is like this chapter in my life that I'm basically closing and giving to people."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes On Breakup Rumors
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Shawn Mendes Confirms Camila Cabello Relationship
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
"American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" Met Gala - Arrivals Jessica Apparently Made Justin Post an IG Apology
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Inside Kendall Jenner Confronted Harry Styles on TV
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image J. Lo and Marc Anthony's Co-Parenting Masterclass
LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Post-Baby Insecurities
Red Carpet Arrivals - Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018 Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple on Instagram
image Shay Mitchell Shares Empowering Breastfeeding Pic
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Cara Tweeted She & Ashley Split, Then Deleted It
image Chrissy Teigen Said She Has "Zero Life"
Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Cardi B's Definition of Feminism
Royal Ascot 2019 - Day One Everyone Is Worried About Princess Beatrice