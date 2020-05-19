Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's latest single, "Stuck With U," just hit the number one spot on the Billboard charts.

6ix9ine, whose single "GOOBA" landed at number three, called out Billboard, alleging that their chart calcuations were rigged in favor of Grande and Bieber.

Grande and Bieber both denied the accusations; in response, 6ix9ine said

This week's Billboard chart rankings, in which Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" took the top spot and 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" landed at number three, provoked something of a controversy, after 6ix9ine accused Billboard of manipulating the chart to favor Grande and Bieber.

On Saturday, 6ix9ine posted a video on Instagram in which he consults an unspecified chart forecast, suggesting that "Stuck With U" was unfairly bumped to the top of the chart over "GOOBA." "I’ll be real disappointed if Billboard gets paid for number ones, somehow manipulates the charts," he said. "Last night—which is completely illegal—last night, last second, last hour, "Stuck With U" by Ariana Grande submits 60,000 units out of nowhere. Completely out of nowhere."

Tagging Billboard in the caption, he wrote, "YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW."

Grande refuted the allegations in an Instagram post celebrating her number one, without directly naming 6ix9ine. "my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life," she wrote.

"to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself," Grande continued.

Bieber chimed in on his Instagram story, too. "All our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info," he wrote. "This is my song with Ariana Grande and I'm honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."



In response, 6ix9ine posted a video in which he directly addressed Grande. "I don’t want you to think that I’m coming at you," he said. "My frustration is with Billboard."

"I want you to understand that I come from a different, different background than you," he continued, showing a clip of his former family home. "My mom used to collect cans, right, on the street; I used to bus tables, be a dishwasher."

He went on to show a clip of Grande's Nickelodeon days playing Cat Valentine. "LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is," he captioned the video. "YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."

On Monday, Billboard posted an article titled "How Billboard Came to Its Calculations in This Week's Race For the Hot 100 No. 1." In the article, Billboard said that 6ix9ine was referencing an unofficial chart in his video, and broke down how the final chart ranking was calculated.

