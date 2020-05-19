Today's Top Stories
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Rejected 6ix9ine's Claim that Charts Were Rigged in Their Favor

By Emily Dixon
indio, california april 21 editors note retransmission with alternate crop justin bieber l performs with ariana grande at coachella stage during the 2019 coachella valley music and arts festival on april 21, 2019 in indio, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images for ag
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's latest single, "Stuck With U," just hit the number one spot on the Billboard charts.
  • 6ix9ine, whose single "GOOBA" landed at number three, called out Billboard, alleging that their chart calcuations were rigged in favor of Grande and Bieber.
  • Grande and Bieber both denied the accusations; in response, 6ix9ine said

    This week's Billboard chart rankings, in which Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" took the top spot and 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" landed at number three, provoked something of a controversy, after 6ix9ine accused Billboard of manipulating the chart to favor Grande and Bieber.

    6ix9ine on september 1, 2018 in philadelphia, pennsylvania
    Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images

    On Saturday, 6ix9ine posted a video on Instagram in which he consults an unspecified chart forecast, suggesting that "Stuck With U" was unfairly bumped to the top of the chart over "GOOBA." "I’ll be real disappointed if Billboard gets paid for number ones, somehow manipulates the charts," he said. "Last night—which is completely illegal—last night, last second, last hour, "Stuck With U" by Ariana Grande submits 60,000 units out of nowhere. Completely out of nowhere."

    Tagging Billboard in the caption, he wrote, "YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW."

    Grande refuted the allegations in an Instagram post celebrating her number one, without directly naming 6ix9ine. "my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life," she wrote.

    "to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself," Grande continued.

    thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

    Bieber chimed in on his Instagram story, too. "All our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info," he wrote. "This is my song with Ariana Grande and I'm honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."

    In response, 6ix9ine posted a video in which he directly addressed Grande. "I don’t want you to think that I’m coming at you," he said. "My frustration is with Billboard."

    "I want you to understand that I come from a different, different background than you," he continued, showing a clip of his former family home. "My mom used to collect cans, right, on the street; I used to bus tables, be a dishwasher."

    He went on to show a clip of Grande's Nickelodeon days playing Cat Valentine. "LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is," he captioned the video. "YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."

    On Monday, Billboard posted an article titled "How Billboard Came to Its Calculations in This Week's Race For the Hot 100 No. 1." In the article, Billboard said that 6ix9ine was referencing an unofficial chart in his video, and broke down how the final chart ranking was calculated.

