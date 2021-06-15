Today's Top Stories
Jessica Biel Opened About Having "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

By Emily Dixon
west hollywood, california february 03 jessica biel attends the premiere of usa networks the sinner season 3 at the london west hollywood on february 03, 2020 in west hollywood, california photo by rachel lunawireimage
Rachel LunaGetty Images

    Last July, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake quietly welcomed their second child, Phineas, a younger sibling to 6-year-old Silas. Speaking on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Biel opened up about becoming a mom of two amid the COVID-19 pandemic—and escaping the public eye while doing so.

    "I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Biel said, as Us Weekly reports. "It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

    Biel spoke about giving birth during the pandemic, revealing she feared she would have to give birth without husband Timberlake due to changing hospital restrictions. "There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The actor spoke about adjusting to life as a family of four, sharing that while the "balance of everything is very different and super hard," it’s "amazing" all the same. "It’s so interesting. It’s so funny," she said. "The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

    Biel isn't exactly thrilled, however, about the prospect of her kids mirroring their parents' showbiz careers. "I look at these kids and I’m like, 'Oh shit, they’re probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion?'" she said. "I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream. But man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,' [I’d be like], 'Great.' I would so much rather them be an engineer or something."

