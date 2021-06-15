Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake quietly welcomed second child Phineas last July.

Biel spoke about her "secret COVID baby" during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

" It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret," the actor shared. "It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Last July, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake quietly welcomed their second child, Phineas, a younger sibling to 6-year-old Silas. Speaking on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Biel opened up about becoming a mom of two amid the COVID-19 pandemic—and escaping the public eye while doing so.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Biel said, as Us Weekly reports. "It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Biel spoke about giving birth during the pandemic, revealing she feared she would have to give birth without husband Timberlake due to changing hospital restrictions. "There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actor spoke about adjusting to life as a family of four, sharing that while the "balance of everything is very different and super hard," it’s "amazing" all the same. "It’s so interesting. It’s so funny," she said. "The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

Biel isn't exactly thrilled, however, about the prospect of her kids mirroring their parents' showbiz careers. "I look at these kids and I’m like, 'Oh shit, they’re probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion?'" she said. "I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream. But man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,' [I’d be like], 'Great.' I would so much rather them be an engineer or something."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io